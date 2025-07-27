Her Sister Bought Extra Tickets For A Concert, But Refused To Give Her One Because She Would Rather Sell It

Who would have thought siblings could be so greedy?

WIBTA if I didn’t attend a family dinner because of my sister? Everything started back in January when my sister (25F) moved back home after breaking up with her boyfriend. They had adopted a cat together and fought over who’d keep it. She got a loan to pay her ex for his half.

But that ended up being pointless because between her job, her social life, and trying to find a place, she realized she couldn’t care for the cat. We (my parents, younger siblings, and I, 23F) all asked her to please let us know before giving the cat back so we could say goodbye. She agreed. Well, she didn’t. She waited until my parents and little sister were on a trip, I was at work, and only my brother was home. She just texted, “hey he is coming today to take the cat,” and didn’t even tell my brother, who was actually in the house.

We were hurt. My brother especially, since he really bonded with the cat. We talked to her, and she didn’t apologize. Just said, “It’s my cat, my life, I do what I want.” I told her that next time she should at least consider how her actions affect others.

A few weeks later, Bad Bunny announced his Europe tour (we live in Spain). She was desperate to get tickets. I couldn’t afford to buy one, but I lent her my Ticketmaster accounts. She was aiming for two tickets for her and her ex (again). But she ended up buying four due to nerves. When she told me, I asked if I could have one.

I said I’d pay her on payday and even drive her to the concert. She said she’d think about it people were offering double the price. Next day, she called and said she and her ex had fought and he wasn’t going. She asked if I still wanted the ticket. I said yes, but I’d have to pay her on the first. She said okay. My friends warned me she might sell it anyway, but I defended her. I didn’t think she’d do that to me.

Two weeks later, we went out to eat (me, her, and our mom). I brought up the ticket. She shook her head and said her ex paid her the day after we talked and she sold the others too, for €200–€300. I was stunned. I reminded her I was going to pay. She said, “I know, but I wanted more money.”

That moment shattered me. She didn’t even really say sorry, just “sorry but” and excuses. I lost a lot of respect for her. It’s been two weeks. No apology. I’m not even upset about the ticket anymore. What hurts is that she’s my sister and showed no loyalty.

I’ve done so much for her (picked her up late after she broke up her ex, helped her move, paid for stuff she couldn’t afford, etc). Now, my mom and I were planning a summer dinner so I could introduce my boyfriend to the family. I said I didn’t want my sister there. My mom said if she’s not invited, she won’t do the dinner. I said if she comes, then I won’t.

My boyfriend says we can just go and not engage, but I know my parents will be mad at me. My mom already said if it doesn’t happen, it’s my fault. WIBTA?

