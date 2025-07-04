Her Pizza Hut Manager Bullied Her At Work When She Was Just Sixteen, So She Quit And Left Them High And Dry

Some people are an absolute pain to deal with!

Imagine having a manager yell at you from the moment you arrive at work for something that really has nothing to do with you. Would you stay silent and deal with it to keep your job, or would you listen closely to the manager’s words and see how you could use them against her?

This girl shares how she was bullied at work by her manager when she was just 16! Thankfully, she came up with a clever way to teach her a lesson.

Check out the full story.

“If you don’t want to be here then leave, because I don’t need you” The shift lead who said it, Adriana 20-something, tried to get me fired after dismissing me from my shift. I got the job at 16 because I was dating one of the other shift leads, already off to a terrible start I know.

This is where it gets bad!

My boyfriend was one of those characters that people either loved or hated. Mostly hated if you come from a loving home, because he was admittedly a terrible person. And Adriana especially hated him. I’m sure she had her reasons. One Saturday morning I showed up to work to find Adriana yammering about my bf calling out that day.

UH OH!

He didn’t tell me he was calling out, and since Adriana was visibly upset already about his absence, I texted him to ask “what’s up? Why did you call out? Adriana is really mad about being short staffed on a Saturday and now she’s going to be yelling at me about it all shift. “ My boyfriend was a real lie stirrer and I was somehow incredibly oblivious to this at the time. I texted him mostly to vent, but of course he used this as an excuse to start an argument with Adriana. He texts her something accusing her of “talking crap”, which for the record I DID NOT say she was doing, and I can hear from the kitchen she immediately started yelling into oblivion about how if I have something to say I should say it to her face.

It gets worse…

And how I’m a “stupid girl” “literally so stupid” “this is the dumbest girl I’ve ever met why are you even with him” So valid queen, I was a little dense back then I guess Amidst her tirade about how stupid she thinks I am, she comes into the office, where I’m eating my pre-shift breakfast of boston market macaroni in total silence. This whole time I was just dissociating into my mac, because what the ever loving crap else would I do?

She had no idea how to respond!

Not only did I come from a home where yelling often lead to me dodging flying lamps and drawers, but I was genuinely scared she’d have her cousin jump me if I ticked her off, well before this even happened. So she’s standing there, I’m eating, kinda smiling out of discomfort, just watching her tear into me even more about my intelligence. Why? Because my boyfriend called out of work.

It was not even her fault!

It was honestly so bizarre, had escalated so quickly, and I was so dissociated, life kinda felt like it was moving in slow motion in that moment. She eventually says the magic line that snapped me out of my dissociation and freed me from my wage slave chains that lovely Saturday morning. “if you don’t want to be here then leave, because I don’t need you”. Now again. This is Saturday morning. At a Pizza Hut. That is already short staffed. I knew for a fact that she was crapping about not needing me. But I also knew that she said it right in front of the office cameras.

She decided to take her up on the offer.

So I’m thinking, that sounded like approval to leave early didn’t it? Especially after being berated for 15 minutes straight, AS SOON AS I WALKED IN THE DOOR, for something I DIDNT EVEN DO. She later tried to get me fired for walking out on my shift, and the first thing I did was tell the general manager to check the cameras. I should’ve just let them fire me honestly.

And now, for a rant directly to Adriana…

Adriana, if you’re out there, I live every day thanking god that I didn’t have to experience a phase of life that included screaming at 16 year old girls first thing in the morning at my big fancy Pizza Hut shift lead job. I heard you also got fired for assaulting a customer. It’s okay, I understand that being a shift lead at Pizza Hut is a very high stakes environment to be working in. No really, you don’t look insane at all screaming your head off inside a fast food joint on a near daily basis. Completely sane and very intelligent behavior right there.

YIKES! This is so mean!

Why would Adriana act like a mad woman in front of everyone?

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one.

This user knows some people should not be given any power.

This user wishes they could give this girl a hug.

This user is happy that she stood up for herself.

This user shares their experience at a job like this.

This user is surprised with the macaroni!

Talk about an unreasonably mean boss!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.