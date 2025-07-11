Her Mom And Step Dad Expected Her To Take Care Of Her Half Siblings, But She Refuses Because She Doesn’t Care About Them

Divorce and child custody can be really hard on the kids involved, especially when one parent is much better off financially than the other.

If you were a child caught in the middle of this situation, would you want to share the nice things your rich parent gave you when you were staying at your poor parent’s house? Or would you keep everything for yourself?

This girl is stuck in this situation, and she is counting the days until she turns 18 and is out of this mess!

Check out the full story.

AITAH for not buying my half siblings things, not giving them rides, etc, because I don’t have to I am 17f and I live in a ‘blended family’. We do not get along. My parents divorced when I was 2 and my mother remarried a year after. I have a step sister who’s also 17f, and two half siblings, 14f, 12m.

My father is pretty well off and I stay with him one week, my mother the next week. My dad pays child support but it gets eaten up by my younger sisters medical bills. My mom and stepdad are pretty poor. We live in a really small house and they are always complaining about not being able to pay the bills, credit card debt, etc. They can’t buy us new clothes, we don’t get Christmas gifts, etc.

My dad bought me a car for my 16th birthday. A new ‘24 Nissan Sentra. My mom and stepdad share one older car between them, and they expected my car to be the second family car. My dad told my mother if anyone but me drives it he will report it as stolen. He encouraged me not drive around anyone I don’t want to. I don’t really like my stepsister and half siblings. My stepsister smokes pot all the time, is barely going to graduate and I honestly don’t see her doing anything with her life.

My dad gives me spending money and anytime I go out to dinner or buy myself stuff my siblings are always asking me to buy them things, give them rides, etc. I always say no. I don’t like any of them and I can’t wait to move out on my 18th. My mom and stepdad try to shame me into spending money on my step/half siblings. They say it’s not fair I always wear new clothes when my siblings live below the poverty line.

I have told them they shouldn’t have had kids they already knew they couldn’t afford, and it’s not my problem. My step sister even stole an expensive purse of mine once and my dad reported it to the police. She got a warning and had to give it back, and was told she wouldn’t get a warning next time. Things have been really tense, and they all make me out to be the villain. Meanwhile I’m just trying to get through my mom’s custody time so I can be with my dad and stepmom. AITAH?

