Her Husband Didn’t Want To Order Food When Asked, So This Woman Refused To Share Her Sandwich With Him

Marriage requires respect, even when it comes to food preferences.

I didn’t let my husband eat my sandwich. My husband and I were chilling on the couch, and I mentioned I was hungry. I placed an order from one of our favorite sandwich shops. I asked him 3 times while ordering if he would like one as well, and he said no. Three times. He said he had just had breakfast and wasn’t hungry.

The sandwich arrived, and I cut off a small bit of it to eat. Then, I saved the rest for later. I don’t have a large appetite. I’m kind of a grazer. I took one bite, and he said, “Oh, I want a bite of that.”

I said, “Why didn’t you order yourself one?” “I wasn’t hungry until I smelled yours.” I ended up letting him have 3 bites of mine and told him to order his own. I don’t like sharing food unless it’s planned.

He knows this. We’ve been together for 10 years. I literally have to hide snacks from him because he will find them and eat them. Because I don’t eat all of it at once.

He ordered his sandwich. It’s 30 minutes delivery. He wanted another bite of mine. I said no. Now, I’m a crazy, selfish hypocrite who won’t share food.

He has now brought up every meal we’ve had the past two weeks as an example of his food generosity. Mind you, every meal was planned to be shared. Now, we aren’t speaking. AITA?

Some people just don’t like sharing food.

