Her Husband Scheduled Hair Transplant Surgery Without Coordinating With Her First, So She Was Forced To Choose Between Her Career And His Comfort

AITAH for not skipping a work trip because my husband is recovering from a hair transplant? My husband flew overseas for a hair transplant. We have two children under seven. I work full-time in a stressful corporate role. He never plans or researches in advance.

I am supposed to go on a work trip for two days—a two-day work planning retreat. It is important exposure. He will be “post-op” for three days by the time I leave.

Last night, he texted that he needed me to cancel my trip because “he is recovering from surgery,” “put him first,” and “I’m going to be beyond mad if you do this to me and do not put me first the one time I am asking.” He also said that if I go, he won’t take the kids to school. His head may be sore and bald, but that should not impede a pick-up and drop-off.

My trip has been planned for about six months. His main gripe is that he will be seen so close to surgery. He did not need to choose this date, and up until yesterday, this was the plan. He told me my “trip is stupid.”

I put everyone first, but I don’t think I need to stay home and miss something so important for this. I also think it is selfish to be saying this to me. I am always impacted by his last-minute changes and impulses. I am supportive of doing something that makes him feel better about himself, but why should I miss this last minute? AITA, or is he being selfish?

What did Reddit have to say?

He may have called it selfishness, but she called it finally standing her ground.

