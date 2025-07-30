Her Husband Shares Every Argument They Have With His Mother, So She Finally Stood Up For Herself And Demanded More Privacy In Their Marriage

Marriage works best when private conflicts stay between the couple.

But one woman felt like every disagreement turned into a three-way battle when her husband ran to his mother for help. With her mother-in-law acting as the judge, jury, and executioner, she’s starting to feel like she could snap at any second.

Is she being unreasonable for wanting her husband to stop confiding every detail to his mother, or does her husband need to learn the meaning of privacy?

AITAH for asking my husband to stop telling his mom everything? I live with my husband in a small apartment. Not too fancy, just enough. We’ve been married for two years. Things were fine at first, I guess. Until I started noticing this pattern that’s now driving me insane.

Every time we argue—like, every single time—he runs to his mom. And no, not just a “hey mom, I’m stressed” kind of talk. He gives her all the details.

What we said. What we fought about. What I supposedly did. Word for word breakdown. Like he’s building a case against me.

And then, boom. The next day, I get a text from her. Or a cold stare. Or a passive-aggressive comment at lunch when we visit. Sometimes she even posts vague stuff on Facebook, like “A good man deserves peace in his own home.” Yeah, I see you.

One time we had a stupid fight about laundry. LAUNDRY. He told her. She called me to tell me “A wife should know her husband’s routine by now.” I wanted to scream.

I tried to talk to him about it, calmly. I told him I felt like our relationship wasn’t private anymore. That he should come to me if there’s a problem, not his mom. I mean, we’re grown. We live on our own. Why does it feel like we have a third roommate who’s always on speakerphone? And he said I was the problem. That he “needs someone to talk to” and “she’s family.”

Like okay, I get that. But what about my side? What about keeping boundaries? What about the fact that I’m constantly getting judged based on his version of the story?

I snapped. I told him I couldn’t take it anymore. That if he wants a wife and a full-time referee, he can go back to living with his parents. Now he’s mad. She’s mad. I’m the villain. Again.

And I’m sitting here thinking… was I really out of line for asking for privacy in our marriage? AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

