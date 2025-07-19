Her Husband Treated Her Possessions Like They Were His To Give Away, But When She Spoke Up He Made Her Out To Be The Problem

No matter how close you get to your spouse, you should still always respect their personal belongings.

So when one woman’s husband began casually offering her favorite tools and cookware to his mom and sister, she begins to wonder if he valued her things at all.

Is she overreacting, or did he cross the line?

Read on for the full story!

AITA for getting mad at my husband for offering my things to his mom and sister My husband offers my things to his mom and sister and asks them if they want it. He offered his sister my Dyson Airwrap. She obviously didn’t take it.

Her husband continued to play off this behavior, but she presses him on it.

When I confronted my husband about this, he said he was only being nice and wasn’t actually going to give it away. I asked, “What if she had said yes?” And he replied, “Well, I wouldn’t give it.” But surely that goes against being nice.

Despite their talk, he continues to do this.

He did the same thing again a few days ago with some kitchenware he offered his mom without asking me first. His response was, “I know she wouldn’t say yes, I was just being nice,” and then continued to say I was overreacting.

I’m not sure if I am overreacting here or not. AITA?

This definitely doesn’t sound very “nice” for the person whose things are being auctioned off to the lowest bidder!

What did Reddit make of all this?

Sometimes people just need a hearty helping of their own medicine.

What would happen if she started giving away his prized possessions?

This behavior fits squarely into “mind games” territory.

He can give things away, but only on one condition.

Being “nice” shouldn’t come at the cost of your wife’s trust.

