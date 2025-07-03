Her Husband’s Family Wants To Visit On Her Birthday, But She Doesn’t Want To Spend Her Day Cooking And Cleaning

It’s hard to feel used, especially by your own family.

Unfortunately, a lot of people are shameless about it.

See why this woman wants to avoid family on her birthday.

AITAH for wanting to celebrate my birthday my way?

I’ve been married for 32 years to a great guy. My adult step kids and their respective partners live an hour away but very rarely visit. When they do, they’re a lot of work.

It’s like their home is a hotel.

They don’t pitch in to help with anything and we’re exhausted by the time they’re gone. They eat breakfast (which my husband cooks) then leave to go sightseeing or shopping for the day and they come back just in time to eat supper. We don’t see them at any of the traditional big family holidays, but they have periodically asked to use our cabin for getaway weekends when they know we won’t be here. Hard NO. We recently tried to organize a family weekend, and had 3 months of possibilities, so lots of time to work with. We were told they have plans for every weekend in the near future, except my birthday weekend.

Hubby is clueless.

When my husband suggested it, I said no. I don’t want to be stuck here waiting all day just so I can wait on them when they finally come home to eat. My husband sort of understands but he’s always had a huge blind spot when it comes to his oldest kids. AITA for wanting to spend my birthday weekend doing something that I enjoy, with my friends, rather than spending it with my family?

Here is what people are saying.

I doubt that he’ll do that.

Problem solved! Find the wine cork.

Indeed. I hope she has a good one!

Unfortunately you need to be strict.

True, but even if they were, they are users.

I can’t stand cheap users.

But who can?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.