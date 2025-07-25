Her In-Laws Kept Leaving Her Out Of Family Plans, So She Stopped Trying To Put In The Effort To Plan Everything

No matter how much you give, it’s easy to feel invisible when others don’t reciprocate.

AITA if I stop planning holidays with my husband’s family? This past weekend for Father’s Day, my husband was unavailable in the afternoon, and so I reached out to my BIL, SIL, FIL, and MIL and let them know that we would be able to do something at night or in the morning before or after my husband’s appointment. They all said to just let them know.

I was busy that week and told my husband it was his responsibility to figure out what we were doing for Father’s Day with his family.

Sunday came along, and my husband called his dad in the morning and asked what he was up to, and he said that my BIL and SIL were at the house having breakfast with him. They had not reached out to my husband and me—not even a text to invite us as well.

And this isn’t the first time. In November, for my FIL’s birthday, my MIL reached out the day before and mentioned that they had had plans for weeks to go to lunch with my BIL and SIL, and since we asked about their plans, we could just come with them.

At this point, I am feeling petty and told my husband that I’m no longer planning ANY events for his family. If they are going to do stuff and not invite us, then I’m not going to stretch myself thin to put in effort for these people. Especially when my SIL gets a gushing Facebook post every year for her birthday, and I don’t even get a text for mine. My brother told me he agrees with me, but that it is kind of an AH move. So AITA?

What did Reddit make of all this?

