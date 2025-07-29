Her Irresponsible Brother Demanded Their Father Sell Property To Support His Startup, So She Decided To Take A Stand And Challenge Her Parents To Stop Enabling Him

Sibling relationships often become strained when one grows up while the other refuses to.

One young woman worked hard to support herself through college, but now her unemployed brother threatens to drag down the rest of the family with his irresponsibility — and she refuses to go down without a fight.

Read on for the full story.

AITA: for refusing to help my parents because my unemployed brother expects them to sell property to fund his business ? My brother (25) and I (F26) are both CS graduates. I’ve been working since I was 18 and paid for my own college, while he relied on my parents.

But since college, her brother has taken a very different financial path than her.

Now my dad is in debt, and my brother is unemployed by choice (he doesn’t wanna work for people), still living with them, and thinks my dad should sell his property to fund his business idea (unrelated to our field), which needs a lot of capital he doesn’t have.

I told my parents I won’t help them financially if my money goes to him, and he stopped speaking to me. AITA? Is my brother entitled to expect this from my parents?

She refused to help bankroll her brother’s dreams when he’s proven time and time again he’s not trustworthy with other people’s investments.

What did Reddit have to say?

In life, there’s a finite amount of things you can control, one of which being your own actions.

This user thinks she should refuse to be dragged down by her family’s lack of financial responsibility.

This commenter thinks perhaps maybe her parents really were planning something sketchy.

If her brother wants to continue to make poor choices, then he can do it on his own.

Sometimes tough love is the only way to protect what truly matters.

