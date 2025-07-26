Her Mom Has Made Rude Comments About Her Weight Since She Was A Child, But Now That She’s All Grown Up, The Comments Are Even Worse

Imagine insulting a pregnant woman and telling her she looks fat.

That sounds horrible! Who would do that?

This woman’s mom.

A lifetime of comments about her weight finally pushed her to her limit.

Now, eight months pregnant, she confronted her mother’s hurtful words. But instead of support, she got blame and shame all over again.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for finally speaking up to my mother? I’m crying so hard right now. My mother has been making comments about my weight since I was 12. She’d verbally compare me to other girls in my class and say things like “look how skinny she is you should be skinny as well, you should lose weight, etc.” This has been going on for years and I’m 26 now.

I’ve never been overweight or anything like that, but never been super skinny too.

The mom’s comments get even worse.

I live in a different country for about 7 years now and am married. My mom came to visit three years back and told me that I should lose weight because my husband will start looking aside at other women. That has never happened and my husband and I have very solid and strong relationship. He understands me and is very supportive of me in any aspect. Fast forward to today – I’m 8 and a half months pregnant and was talking with my parents on facetime when my mom said “if you’d only know how huge you look right now.”

She couldn’t hold back her feelings.

I couldn’t keep quiet and just opened about all the above and tried to share with her and my dad that making all those little comments all the time is actually hurtful and that she’s made me insecure about the way I look since I was just a kid. We clashed and she said that I’ll see how hard it is to be a mom, that I’m so easy to get upset and she could’ve said more but she never did because she didn’t want to trigger me. She said how my dad told her many times to tell me to lose weight etc. Every time I try to communicate with her and just get somewhere she would never try to understand and always thinks she’s right. In any situation.

She really needed to vent.

I’m just lost, hopeless and so heartbroken. I’ve never felt this alone before. Anytime I try to speak my mind and explain my feelings I’m reminded that they don’t matter and the only thing that actually matters is the way I look and my appearance. Writing this with the hope to feel a little better.

Opening up about years of pain only showed her who’s willing to listen—and who never will.

Not one person agrees with Mom on Reddit.

This person suggests hanging up the phone.

Many suggest to cut contact from her.

And this person says to just focus on themselves.

When “tough love” just leaves scars, maybe it’s time to protect your peace.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.