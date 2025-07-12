Her Mom Wants To Get Another Pet, But She Doesn’t Take Care Of The Ones She Has, So She Said No

This kind of stuff drives me crazy…

AITA for confronting my ill mother? “Today I confronted my mom because of her buying another pet behind our back. I live with my mother and grandparents, my mom and grandmother are unemployed, my grandfather works, and I’m a college student. We live with a lot of pets already. It used to be just my mother and I, but it was awful. We would fight almost every day over stupid stuff. I do help her around the house, whenever she asks for help I’ll do it, I even go out and run errands for her (she has lupus), but she still says I barely help her at all.

She will sometimes go out on long vacations leaving her pets here at the house with us three, and since my grandpa works and I’m a student, my grandma does most of the care for the animals. Now her animals aren’t trained. They never use the bathroom outside, and my mother’s room is filthy as she doesn’t even do anything with these animals. She lays in her bed, puts down potty pads so they can go, and never walks them. Now I can forgive her for being sick, but she’s been in remission and has been going out more, even getting herself a horse (that she never sees).

Despite this she always finds an excuse to lay in bed and watch TV all day, and of course argue with my grandparents. She will always say terrible things about them to me, yet denies hating them. I snapped at her today after she said she was going to bring a PRAIRIE DOG home on her way back from a vacation. I rarely confront her because when I do it usually goes bad and she has a complete mental breakdown, complaining how she has no friends (a lot of them left her, the ones who stay outright use her because she throws money away for them and she’s also broke now), but this was the last straw.

She is about to head out on another vacation, my grandma will have to do even more work for an animal we’ve never even owned plus the untrained dogs, I have to study (summer classes), and my grandpa is working and all in all furious. I mentioned how my grandma was suffering and almost breaking down mentally and physically from these dogs, no matter how much I help her out, and she yelled at me, and then I told her that since my grandparents want to move out as to not deal with her, and I won’t be able to take care of her or the animals because of college, as I am transferring from a CC to a four year possibly sooner than planned. She ended up not getting the prairie dog, and said that my grandparents and I have an “agenda” against her. She also refuses to see professionals about this stuff. AITA?”

