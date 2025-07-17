Her Mom Was Judgmental About Her Life, So She Won’t Give Her Access To Her Ring Camera Anymore When She Babysits Her Daughter

Some people, I tell ya…

AITA for not allowing my family access to my Ring house cameras? “I live in a house just me and my daughter so for safety, I installed outdoor Ring cameras about a year ago. Initially I shared access with both my parents (my dad never accepted the invite so is not able to view it).

My mom usually babysits my daughter while I’m working so she just comes to my house since it’s already baby proofed and I have everything she needs.

Huh?

Well about 3 months in, my mom started questioning me why my daughter’s father was coming around (like hello he’s the father of my child). Anyway she doesn’t exactly approve of him but he’s still the father of my daughter and we are trying to work things out in our relationship to where he could move in. So she starts questioning me about him and is kind of giving me a judgmental tone so to avoid all that, I would turn off the cameras when he was coming and going so she wouldn’t get a notification.

Okay, if you say so!

Well, she started asking me why she would check the camera and it’s turned off. That turned into a huge fight between us ending in her telling me to just take away her access to the cameras, so I did. Since then she has asked me several times to give her access since she is at home with my daughter and “needs to know who’s at the door or if someone is trying to break in” and I’ve stood my ground on not giving her access again. Mind you, she doesn’t have cameras at her house so it’s not like she’s used to having it for home and wants it at my house. There’s something called a window you can look out and see who’s there. Anyway, fast forward to now. My sister and her baby are in town staying at my house for 4 months. Both my sister and my mom are asking me for access again. My sister just asked me tonight and said she was scared because her dog keeps barking and she needs access to protect her baby (all was said in a very rude tone like she deserves access to my cameras).

These people sound crazy!

When I told her no that she doesn’t need it and she hasn’t even asked me nicely, she called me a *****. Proving my point she’s not asking nicely. My sister has a big German Shepard dog with her. No one is ever at my house without me at night. My mom babysits during the day while I’m at work. I also removed my mom’s access from the baby monitor and she’s been harassing me about giving her access again. The thing is though, there is a physical tablet to view the baby monitor on so there is no need for her to have access. AITA for not giving them access or am I justified in having some privacy?”

