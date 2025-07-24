Her Neighbors Let Their Cat Roam The Neighborhood, But When It Started Coming To Her House For Food, The Neighbors Got Upset

When you have pets, it is your responsibility to care for them and keep them on your property, but sometimes that is hard with cats.

What would you do if your neighbors had a cat that kept coming to your house? Would you feed it and treat it like it was your pet, or would you tell the neighbors and try to send it home?

The homeowner in this story chose to feed the cat, and her neighbors aren’t very happy about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA because my neighbor’s cat loves my house more than theirs? My neighbors have two cats and two dogs and two relatively loud young adult sons.

One of their cats, Sam, started entering my house through the cat door I have for my own cats. Sam slowly started to stay at my house more and more and then sleep here overnight. Sam has medical conditions and requires prescription food and pills. The neighbors initially gave me some of his special food for him to have at my house, and gave me some of his pills to medicate him on mornings when he was at my house and not theirs.

But then they switched gears and called me and said they wanted to talk about how hard it has been for them that Sam is moving in with me and how sad it makes them. I said I’m not trying to steal him, he just comes in my cat door, and I’m nice to him. I pet him and play with him just like my own cats and my house is quiet – no dogs no kids. So, maybe he feels more peaceful here?

Nonetheless the neighbors are now kind of angry at me. They took back his food and pills and told me not to let Sam eat anything at my house so that he will be hungry enough to go home. But that means I can’t put out my own cats’ food, especially at night, and now my cats wake me up at night for food because I can’t leave their kibble down for them. It’s a dang mess.

I just stopped telling my neighbors when Sam is at my house. They never come looking for him. I stop him from eating my cats’ food whenever I catch him doing it and I bought some of his prescription kibble and put it down for him. But he does sometimes steal some of my cats’ food – I can’t always stop him. AITA?

It’s not your cat, so don’t let it in your house!

