Her New Roommate Started Acting Weird And Things Started Disappearing From the Apartment, So She Went Into Her Room To See What Was Going On

AITA for searching my roommate’s room while she wasn’t home? “I (28F) live in a 3-bedroom apartment with one of my longtime friends & a third roommate we found on Facebook. Yes, I know, risky. But the last girl we found this way turned out to be great, so we thought we got lucky again. We didn’t.

This new roommate moved in last December, and everything seemed fine at first. About a month in, we started noticing that our kitchenware was disappearing like, plates, silverware, bowls, cups… just gone. I texted our group chat, and the new roommate responded saying she had three plates in her room and brought them out. Cool, thanks. But that was 3 out of 8. A few weeks later, we’re down to zero plates, barely any cups, and no bowls. I asked again and she claimed she didn’t have anything. My other roommate went out & bought 10 brand new plates and a ton of silverware.

Within weeks, the same thing happened. Down to 3 plates, no bowls. Over time, we’ve lost a total of 15 plates, 6 bowls, 6+ cups, and tons of silverware just gone. I suspected she was hoarding everything in her room. There’s a disgusting sour/feet-like smell coming from behind her door, and I once caught a glimpse inside when she was going in. It’s… bad. Like, hoarder level mess bad. I didn’t want to invade her privacy, but I told my friends, my mom, even my therapist, everyone said the same thing: “You should look. You have every right.” I held out for weeks, being polite, asking nicely, giving her chances to return anything she may have borrowed. She never did. Finally, I broke. She was out of the apartment one day, and I decided to go in.

Y’all. I have never smelled anything so awful. Immediately hit by the stench of sour rot and old food. The room is filled with trash, dirty plates, food containers, used pads on her beside table, and all of our missing kitchenware just stacked under her bed and scattered around the room still dirty. Every last plate, bowl, fork, cup, all there. Covered in moldy food. Probably the same food she lets rot on the counters until we beg her to clean it up. She doesn’t clean up after herself, doesn’t help with any of the household chores, and will leave rotting food in shared spaces until someone else deals with it.

Here’s where it gets worse: I have a severe mold allergy and OCD, so living in this environment is actually making me sick physically and mentally. I’ve also come to realize that she’s a pathological liar. She’ll deny things that are blatantly true, twist stories, and make up weird excuses that don’t track. I’ve started to get worried about being so assertive with her. I live here with my cat, and I’m getting genuinely nervous about what she’s capable of if she feels “attacked.” I didn’t touch anything in her room, just confirmed what I already suspected, but now I feel stuck. My other roommate agrees it had to be done, but part of me still feels off about crossing that boundary. So AITA for finally going in her room to confirm what we all suspected, even if it meant invading her space?”

