Her Online Friends Promised To Get Her Gifts On Her Birthday, But The Day Afterward She Still Hasn’t Gotten Them Yet

by Sarrah Murtaza

Some situations can get really tricky to navigate. For example, what do you do if someone says they’re going to get you a birthday present and then doesn’t? Do you remind them, or do you let it go so you don’t seem rude?

This girl shares how she’s not sure how to ask her friends about her missing birthday gifts.

WIBTA for asking my friends where the birthday gifts are?

So, scenario is that my birthday was yesterday and two of my best (online) friends said they would both give me a birthday gift.

I have received none of them so far and I’m wondering what’s going on.

I am thinking about messaging them because of it, because one gift was supposed to be literally just a picture.

I just get the feeling now that I would be disrespectful and impatient by asking them.

Maybe she should wait it out a bit and see if she receives the promised gifts.

This user knows that asking on the very next day may make it sound demanding.

This user knows that it would be mean to ask for gifts.

That’s right! This user thinks it is insane to expect gifts from strangers.

That’s right! This user knows it is rude to ask for gifts.

Exactly! This user suggests forgetting about the gifts and moving on.

She’s expecting too much.

