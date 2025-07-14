Her Parents Chose The Hottest Weekend To Power Wash The House, But When One Overheated Woman Opted Out She Faced The Consequences

Heatwaves can end up testing more than just our air conditioners.

When one young woman’s parents insisted on pressure washing the entire property in sweltering temperatures, she faced a choice between obedience and self-preservation.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for refusing to do yard work in a heat wave? I (f, late 20s) still live at home because who can afford to live on their own? Anyway, I feel like I do my fair share, but we’re currently in a heat wave and my parents decided it would be the perfect weekend to pressure wash the entire property.

But then her body started to object to the temperatures.

I was out there for probably 5 hours on Saturday and ended up with mild heat exhaustion. I’m also on SSRIs, which I learned recently can cause overheating and dehydration.

So she let her family know she needed to take a step back.

After I was done on Saturday, I made it clear that I wasn’t feeling well and wouldn’t be going back out on Sunday when it would be 91 degrees.

But her objections fell upon deaf ears.

I thought that was understood, until my father called me on Sunday furious that I wasn’t outside helping him. I told him I already said I can’t be out there in the heat again, and that he shouldn’t be either. He’s not usually one to hold a grudge, but he hasn’t even looked at me since Sunday.

She feels guilty for opting out, but she feels like she had no choice.

I know I should’ve been out there helping him, but honestly, why did they choose to do this during a heat wave?? AITA for listening to my body and choosing not to suffer?

She chose not to suffer unnecessarily, and her body thanked her for it.

What did Reddit think?

It’s not selfish — it’s survival.

It’s not healthy for anyone to be outside in this weather.

Even cleaning inside is harrowing during a heatwave.

This user warns about the dangers of heat exhaustion left unchecked.

Her father’s grudge ended up weighing on her just as heavily as the oppressive heat.

But regardless of what her father thought, prioritizing her health was the right thing to do.

