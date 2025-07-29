Her Partner’s Family Claimed They Weren’t Coming To The Birthday Party, So When They Turned Up Anyway, The Celebration Became Hostile

When your kid’s birthday comes around, it’s easy to get carried away with gifts and parties – after all, you want to celebrate another year of your little person’s life coming around.

AITA for not really talking to my significant other’s family at our son’s birthday party? My significant other and I have a son together, and yesterday was his birthday party. The party was taking place outside because it was beach/water themed. We are low income so it wasn’t fancy, just a water slide, water balloons, and a small pool for the kids. There were snacks including a DIY fruit and cheese board, juice, chips, and cupcakes.

I bought what I thought would be enough snacks for those who had RSVP’d – my partner’s family did not RSVP, and had even said they were not coming earlier in the week. Well, they showed up a couple hours before the party started. Our son whose birthday it was was taking a nap, so our other kids were told to go play outside. They are used to this. I was cutting up the fruit for the fruit board and now wondering if we would have enough.

When his family walked in I said hi, and continued my work. Our kids came in to see the other kids, and it was getting loud. I said “okay thats it kids, outside.” I really did not want a cranky birthday kid if he got woken up early. Unfortunately, my partner’s family’s kids kept coming in and out and complaining. They are screen kids not outside kids. Someone said, “well pick one, in or out.” I very firmly explained that there is no in or out: there is outside for the kids. That upset his family so they all went outside.

I had almost finished everything up when the birthday boy woke up and crawled into the kitchen, so I changed him and brought him outside. When I did, I could clearly see a line between our two sides: my partner’s family and mine. His were clearly not happy with me and gave me some looks so I walked over to my side. The party went on, and birthday kid went between both sides with all major birthday stuff happening in the middle. Meanwhile, I did not engage with my partner’s family.

After they left, they messaged my significant other saying they didn’t feel welcomed, and it was like I didn’t want them there. I invited them! I wanted them there. I just wanted a heads up on who was coming. They added stress to an already stressful day. I would like to add this wasn’t at my house, it was my sister’s. All the kids play outside at her house unless it’s raining – she has a mini farm so most kids love it. Was I wrong for not really talking to my significant other’s family at a birthday party? AITA?

It was completely rude of her partner’s family to show up unannounced, and then try to dictate where the kids were allowed to go in another person’s home.

But it wouldn’t have hurt for her to make peace with them, for the duration of the party at least, for the benefit of the children.

This two-sided party sounds really uncomfortable.

This person agreed that the in-laws were completely unfair in their behavior.

While others suggested that her partner should have been much more supportive.

However, some Redditors thought that her communication left a lot to be desired too.

Let’s just hope that the children didn’t pick up on the hostility.

