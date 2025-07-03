Her Roommate’s Dad Surprised Her While She Was Napping, And She Hoped It Was A One-Off. She Was Wrong.

Living with strangers is a weird situation to say the least.

Sometimes you luck out with the loveliest people, and like fate arranged it, you find your best friends in a coincidental roommate arrangement.

Other times, things are a little clunkier, with different standards and boundaries, different situations and routines.

And for the woman in this story, wholly different expectations when it comes to security and privacy.

Read on to find out how her roommate, and her roommate’s parents, totally crossed her boundaries.

AITA for being uncomfortable with my roommate’s dad letting himself into our apartment? I moved into this apartment about a year ago. My roommate has lived here for three years, and before I moved in, her older sister was her roommate. Naturally, their parents have a spare key, which I totally understand—it’s been a family thing for years. But I didn’t know about the spare key when I moved in, and now the way her parents use it is starting to make me really uncomfortable.

Let’s see what happened to make her feel so weird about it.

The first time it happened, my roommate was at work on a Sunday and I was napping on the couch. I heard the doorbell but ignored it, assuming it was just a neighbor. A few seconds later, the front door opened and her parents walked in. I was startled and confused—they said they were just there to pick up her laundry. I was definitely caught off guard, but I let it slide.

But the weird drop-ins didn’t stop there.

Since then, her parents have come by somewhat frequently. Yesterday, something happened that really pushed my boundaries. I usually leave early for work, but I had a later event, so I was still in bed at around 6:50 AM when I heard the front door open. I could hear someone walking around and then using our shared bathroom. It creeped me out. Later I asked my roommate if someone came in, and she said the only person it could’ve been was her dad. She texted him and confirmed he came by to drop off her wallet and used the bathroom.

Yikes! Read on to find out how she responded to the impromptu visits.

I told her I’d appreciate a heads-up in the future. She responded that she didn’t know he was coming either and that she’d asked him to give more notice. But then she added that he probably assumed no one was home because she usually has class on Wednesdays. That annoyed me because both of our cars were parked right outside the front door—he definitely could see someone was home. So I replied that if my car is parked out front, it’s safe to assume I’m home, and I’d just really appreciate a heads-up.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Now things feel a little tense. I know it’s partially my fault for not bringing this up more seriously the first time it happened, but I didn’t want to make it a big deal. I get that her parents having a key is a legacy from when her sister lived here, but I’m not her sister. I’m just a regular roommate who found the place through a roommate group. I would never be okay with my parents just letting themselves into a shared apartment.

And this has left her feeling more than a little uncomfortable.

I’m not upset they have a key—I’m upset that they use it to just let themselves in without knocking or warning, especially while I’m home. It’s invasive, and honestly, it makes me feel unsafe. I don’t want her to think I feel negatively about her dad—because I don’t. I understand he probably meant no harm, but this is more about my own personal comfort. It’s just not something I’m okay with, and I don’t know how to make that clear without sounding accusatory. AITA?

This woman has been nothing but polite, and it would be nice if in return, she was afforded understanding and privacy from her roommate’s parents.

Sure the key and the drop-ins were okay when only their daughters lived there, but the situation has changed.

These visits – when their daughter isn’t even home – aren’t appropriate now.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the roommate and her parents need to be more respectful.

While others explained her legal rights.

And this Redditor thought some clear boundaries were in order.

Sure the parents meant no harm, but that doesn’t mean that they should be able to walk into an apartment, in which a stranger lives, with no notice or appreciation that someone else is there too.

This is not their home, so it’s important that they’re not treating it as such.

If the expression of her discomfort isn’t enough to warrant a hearty apology and change in behavior, these are utterly inconsiderate people.

She deserves some privacy.

