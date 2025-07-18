Her Sister Asked If She Could Look After Her Baby While She Goes On A Quick Trip, But This Woman Refused Because She Has Five Kids To Take Care Of Already

Most of the time, hearing a “no” can be very disappointing.

This woman is juggling a busy household, looking after 5 kids, and attending online classes.

Her sister asked her if she could babysit her daughter while she goes on vacation.

Obviously, she said no and advised her to get someone else to babysit.

However, it looks like her sister doesn’t have any other plans to solve this problem.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for not wanting to babysit my niece My sister (28F) is visiting from out of town for the summer. She is staying at our mom’s house. She asked me a few months ago if my husband (34M) and I (34F) would babysit her 1-year-old daughter. While she goes on a 3-day vacation. We have 5 children: 18, 14, 6, 4, and 1.

This woman told her sister she couldn’t babysit her toddler.

Our brother (28M) also stays with me, unemployed and not in the position to babysit, and our 2 dogs. So, as you can imagine, we already have a house full. I already told her no, and get someone else to do it. She and her husband are separated at the moment. And he doesn’t possess the “quality skills” to care for the baby while she is out of town.

Her sister asked her again, and she refused again.

Our mother works during the day, and my husband and oldest child work overnight. I’m a SAHM, but I’m currently taking online classes. As the time gets closer for her to go out of town, she’s asked me again to babysit between me and our mom. I again said no. I thought she made arrangements with our aunts (3 of them), but I believe the plans fell through.

Her niece is loud and can be unruly.

For context, my niece is an only child. If a child could get into something, she will. She’s a loud child and screams, cries, and yells a lot. As my own are more docile children. My home is not “babyproof” to handle a child of her nature. AITA for not wanting to babysit my niece while her mom goes out of town?

If plan A fails, make a plan B, C, or more.

