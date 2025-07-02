July 2, 2025 at 7:21 pm

Her Sister Is Attending This Woman’s Ex’s Wedding, And There’s No Way She’s Loaning Her An Expensive Dress For The Occasion

by Ashley Ashbee

Young woman in fancy gown

Pexels/Reddit

The right dress can make you feel confident again, especially during events where you need that boost.

See why this woman’s sister doesn’t get that she doesn’t want her to look great for her ex’s big day.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to let my sister borrow my expensive dress to wear to my ex-fiancé’s wedding?

I have a younger sister, Mia, and we’ve always had a complicated relationship.

She’s often been jealous of me and my achievements.

Last year, my fiancé, Ben, dumped me super suddenly and very publicly.

Things might be getting better.

He’s now engaged to my former “friend,” Zoe.

Their wedding is next month, and honestly, this whole thing has been rough on me.

Recently, I bought a stunning, expensive designer dress for a fancy charity event I’m going to next month.

It’s a special dress, and I felt like I deserved to treat myself after everything.

Yesterday, Mia saw the dress and immediately asked to borrow it to wear to Ben and Zoe’s wedding.

But here comes even more drama.

She said, “It’s perfect! I need to look amazing, and you’re not even using it right now.”

I was floored.

I told her no, that it’s for my event, and it would feel so wrong for her to wear it to that wedding.

She got super mad and called me ridiculous and selfish, telling our parents I’m a terrible sister for saying no.

AITA for not letting her borrow my dress, especially for that wedding?

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s pretty brazen.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.04.14 PM Her Sister Is Attending This Womans Exs Wedding, And Theres No Way Shes Loaning Her An Expensive Dress For The Occasion

That is my question!

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.04.26 PM Her Sister Is Attending This Womans Exs Wedding, And Theres No Way Shes Loaning Her An Expensive Dress For The Occasion

Hide it somewhere far away.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.05.27 PM Her Sister Is Attending This Womans Exs Wedding, And Theres No Way Shes Loaning Her An Expensive Dress For The Occasion

Good advice.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.05.55 PM Her Sister Is Attending This Womans Exs Wedding, And Theres No Way Shes Loaning Her An Expensive Dress For The Occasion

Exactly. Entitled people think you need to justify things like this.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.06.24 PM Her Sister Is Attending This Womans Exs Wedding, And Theres No Way Shes Loaning Her An Expensive Dress For The Occasion

Get your own dress, sis.

It ain’t happening.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter