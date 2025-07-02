Her Sister Is Attending This Woman’s Ex’s Wedding, And There’s No Way She’s Loaning Her An Expensive Dress For The Occasion

The right dress can make you feel confident again, especially during events where you need that boost.

AITA for refusing to let my sister borrow my expensive dress to wear to my ex-fiancé’s wedding?

I have a younger sister, Mia, and we’ve always had a complicated relationship. She’s often been jealous of me and my achievements. Last year, my fiancé, Ben, dumped me super suddenly and very publicly.

He’s now engaged to my former “friend,” Zoe. Their wedding is next month, and honestly, this whole thing has been rough on me.

Recently, I bought a stunning, expensive designer dress for a fancy charity event I’m going to next month. It’s a special dress, and I felt like I deserved to treat myself after everything. Yesterday, Mia saw the dress and immediately asked to borrow it to wear to Ben and Zoe’s wedding.

She said, “It’s perfect! I need to look amazing, and you’re not even using it right now.” I was floored. I told her no, that it’s for my event, and it would feel so wrong for her to wear it to that wedding. She got super mad and called me ridiculous and selfish, telling our parents I’m a terrible sister for saying no. AITA for not letting her borrow my dress, especially for that wedding?

