Her Stepdaughter Sold Her Dress Without Her Knowledge So She Could Buy A Pair Of Earbuds, So She Took Them Away

Blended families sometimes deal with a lot of drama.

What is a stepmother to do when her stepdaughter sells something of hers without even asking her if it was okay first? Should she let it go or teach her a lesson?

This woman lent a beautiful dress to her stepdaughter for the prom, but she didn’t intend to let her stepdaughter keep the dress forever.

Then the stepdaughter sold the dress, and now the stepmother is furious. Yet, she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Read the story below and find out.

AITA for grounding my stepdaughter for selling my formal dress? I (37F) have a stepdaughter, Amy (16F). Amy was looking for formal dresses, and I mentioned that I have my old formal dresses. She picked my old prom dress to wear, and she has kept it in her wardrobe since wearing it at prom.

This woman plans to give her old dresses to her nieces.

I don’t fit in my old dresses anymore, and I kept them and some other clothes to hand down to my kids. However, I have two sons who aren’t interested. But my nieces (15F and 13F) are interested in my clothes, so I planned to give them the rest once they were old enough to fit them.

Amy asked her and her husband if she could have new earbuds.

Amy left her earbuds in her sweatpants pocket and turned on the washing machine. When she asked for new ones, her dad and I told her to save up to buy new ones. She wanted an expensive brand new pair and not the wired earphones I had offered.

She found out that Amy sold her dress to buy new earbuds for herself.

Amy went to stay with her mom, and when she got back, she had the new earbuds she wanted. I asked if her mom had bought them for her. She said she had resold my dress on a second-hand site and bought herself the earphones.

She was upset, so she confiscated the earbuds.

The dress is 100% silk and one of a kind. The brand doesn’t exist anymore. I was really upset to hear she had sold my dress without even asking. I confiscated her earbuds and told her I would give them back when she repaid me the cost of what she sold the dress for.

Her husband thinks she was being too harsh on Amy.

My husband thinks I am being too harsh as I wasn’t explicit on whether I was lending or giving her the dress. Amy has gone to live with her mom since and thinks I am being unfair. I am not sure if I have taken it too far and if I should stand my ground.

Has she turned into an evil stepmother, or did her stepdaughter mess up?

What do you think? Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person thinks she should press charges.

This user gives their honest opinion.

I would be livid, says this person.

Yes, exactly.

Finally, another personal thought from this person.

If it’s not your dress, you don’t get to sell it.

