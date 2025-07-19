Her Stepfather Refused To Wear Headphones During Loud Work Calls, But When She Finally Spoke Up, It Sparked An Uncomfortable Sparked Tension

It can be a blessing to have family come and visit, but it can also be a massive inconvenience.

One new mom was doing her best to manage a newborn, a toddler and a full house of relatives, but her stepdad’s booming conference calls in the middle of the house pushed her patience to a breaking point.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for asking stepdad to stop taking conference calls in my kitchen when he visits I just had a baby last week and my mom and stepdad are visiting for a month to help with the new baby and toddler, which I am very grateful for.

His stepdad continues to work while visiting, which soon begins to cause problems.

My stepdad is able to work from home. He sits in our kitchen all day and takes Zoom calls, all of which are at loud volume so everyone can hear all 4–5 people on the call talk about engineering — stepdad also speaks very loudly.

The layout of her house is not at all conducive to this.

Our house isn’t very big and it is open concept, so the kitchen, dining room, and living room are essentially one room with no walls dividing them.

The volume of his calls has become a recurring problem whenever they visit.

They’ve stayed with us in the past and taken these calls, and I’ve passively asked him if he has headphones, to which he replied he didn’t. The next time he visited, he apologized and said he forgot the headphones again. This time, he hasn’t said anything about headphones at all and is just letting it rip.

But he has no problem telling others to adjust their volume.

Stepdad has also asked my toddler to “shhh” while he is on these calls, even though he knows he is sitting 3 feet from the play area.

They try once again to cajole him to move, but he starts playing the victim.

My husband, who my stepdad generally has a great relationship with, is also annoyed by this and finally nicely mentioned using headphones again or using the guest room my parents are staying in, which has a desk in it. Stepdad proceeds to act hurt and packs up his laptop, notepads, etc. to move into the guest room. My husband tells him he can still work there, but just to move if there are calls.

He finally complies, but he’s obviously not happy.

Stepdad still decides to take all of his things and moves into the guest room with the door closed for the remainder of the day — the energy feels tense. AITA?

He didn’t have to stop taking the conference calls — he just had to stop taking them in the middle of where everyone else was trying to hang out.

Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

It’s clear her stepdad is out for his own needs and no one else’s.

Headphones can be purchased from many stores for a relatively cheap price tag…

This user calls the behavior what it is: Selfish.

It’s time to start putting her foot down with her stepfather.

She just asked for a small sliver of courtesy, but he acted like it was a personal attack.

If he reacts this poorly to such a reasonable boundary, then this family has more trouble ahead of them.

