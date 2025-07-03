His Annoying Girlfriend Wanted Him To Stay Away From His Brother If He Wanted Their Relationship To Go Somewhere, So He Broke Up With Her Because He Loves His Brother Too Much

Sometimes there needs to be clear boundaries in a relationship.

AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend after she said I was “too close” to my brother? I (22M) live with my brother (22 M). He’s a month older than me. We have different moms but the same dad. Our dad wasn’t exactly traditional, and for the first several years of our lives, we only saw each other occasionally holidays, birthdays, that kind of thing.

But when we were around 10, our dad made the decision to bring us together and raise us under the same roof. From that point on, we were just brothers. Not half-anything. We went from barely knowing each other to being inseparable. Same house, same schools, same everything. Growing up like that, we built a really strong bond. It was natural, not something we ever forced.

Even now, we’ve stayed close we share a place, we spend a lot of time together, and we just kind of have a rhythm that works. It’s not something I ever really questioned. He’s not just my brother; he’s one of the most solid, reliable people in my life. I started dating my girlfriend (23F) about eight months ago.

Things were good at first she’s smart, confident, and we connected pretty fast. But early on, I noticed she wasn’t exactly comfortable with how close my brother and I are. She never said anything too harsh, but the comments added up: “Do you guys always hang out like this?” or “It’s kind of unusual to be this close with a sibling.” Eventually, she brought it up more seriously.

She said she felt like she couldn’t really see a future with me if I didn’t start “separating” a bit from my brother get my own place, be more independent, that kind of thing. She felt like our relationship was always going to have a third person in it. I told her that wasn’t something I was willing to change. My brother and I have been through a lot together, and our closeness isn’t something I’m going to apologize for. I didn’t yell, didn’t accuse I just told her if that was a deal breaker, then maybe this wasn’t going to work. So I ended it

I didn’t think having a strong relationship with your sibling was that strange, but the way she framed it made me feel like I was doing something wrong just by being close to him. AITA for choosing to stay close with my brother instead of changing my life to keep my girlfriend happy?

