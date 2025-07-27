His Annoying Younger Brother Kept Changing Their Computer Settings, And He Got Really Upset About It Because He Had Invested A Lot In Upgrading This PC

Sometimes sharing can get tricky!

Imagine sharing a computer with your sibling. If your sibling kept changing the settings, would you get upset, or would you simply change them back when you were using it?

This guy shares how he can’t seem to find middle ground with his brother when it comes to sharing their PC.

Check out the full story.

AITA for getting into an argument with my brother because he keeps changing my accessories on the shared PC I upgraded? For example, I always keep my mouse on top of the desk, but whenever he uses the PC, he moves it and reroutes the cable so it’s on the lower compartment.

He also changes the position of my keyboard and often messes with the cables which makes it hard to work with even though I’ve set it up the way I like it. I know the PC technically isn’t only mine — our uncle originally gave it to us. But when we got it, it was basically an old office PC with nothing and was practically unusable Since then, I have spent most of my own money upgrading it.

He’s made a lot of effort…

I’m only 14 years old, and I’ve worked hard to earn the money I used to improve the build. I also bought a mechanical keyboard and a gaming mouse for it, all with money I earned myself. My brother hasn’t spent a single penny on these upgrades or accessories, yet he constantly uses the PC and changes my setup without asking.

UH OH!

It’s really frustrating because I’ve invested so much time, effort, and money into this, and he doesn’t seem to respect that at all. He keeps hogging the PC everyday giving me little to no time to actually use the PC

GEEZ! That sounds frustrating!

Why can’t they talk it through and find a middle ground?

They both need to learn to share.

