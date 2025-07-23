His Boss Said They Couldn’t Test Products Without Him, But He Was Unavailable So He Filed A Complaint Against Him

It’s so annoying when a manager makes a demand, but then isn’t available for what they’re mandating. It feels more like a power trip than anything else.

See how this employee handled this behavior.

Yes sir, only as you say. My manager was new to the company and I’ve been here over 18 years. I pretty much run my area solo. We are a high end production facility, and I’m part of the incoming quality/test engineering team. I always stay well ahead of production, along with performing my other task. I consult with the production and inventory supervisors daily to ensure I know what’s on the horizon and have anything they will need ready well ahead of time. I also get requests from the development engineering group to test new products during development.

This was far from straightforward.

All this requires strategic planning and the ability to shift direction at any time to keep a flow going. In steps this new manager, we had issue from the first meeting, seems he doesn’t like being in a room where he isn’t the smartest one there. So, after a few weeks of getting to know the place, he send an email, “No one can alter Oxxavier’s schedule without going through me first. I will set his priorities and work hours going forward.” I knew exactly what this would do to my balanced flow. Sure enough, the next week we had two produce design qualifications, and a customer surprise arrival to watch the testing. My manager left strict instructions that I was to remain on production material only. No one could get in contact with him. He had signed out as a “work from home” day, but he wasn’t answering any of the numbers he had given. Turns out, they did eventually track him down at the local park, with his kids. But not before the customer had left, mad and frustrated.

But his staff wasn’t going to take the fall.

The next week he called me into his office, and he had the gall to try to write me up for not testing the product when the client arrived. I handed him a printed copy of his email, and insisted that the “write up” be witnessed by a member of the HR team. He reset the meeting for three days later, giving him time to prep the HR rep to his side of the story. First question she asked was why I didn’t test the products when asked and I handed her the email. “I was told if I violated this new policy he created I would be written up. So I followed it and still I’m being written up. I would like to file a harassment complaint against this manager.” His voice cracked as he stammered out, ” Now, let’s just slow this down a bit.” The HR rep knew she could ignore my charges, even if she didn’t agree the company requires all harassment claims to be investigated. The meeting ended there. The harassment claim was documented as a verbal warning. And for the last two years he won’t engage with me at all, he won’t even let me know when we are having a staff meeting. I hear about it the next day from the others. Suits me. The less I see of him, the better.

