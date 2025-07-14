His Boyfriend Mocked His Wedding Toast And Accused Him Of Making It All About Him, So He Broke Up With Him

Some moments are too personal to let slide.

What would you do if your partner turned a milestone event into a punchline, especially one that meant everything to you? Would you let it slide for the sake of your relationship? Or would you do the opposite and call it quits?

In today’s story, one young man finds himself in this very scenario with his partner. Here’s which option he chose.

AITA For Breaking Up With My BF Over This? I (23M) broke up with my boyfriend (25M) of two years last night, and now I’m wondering if I overreacted. My cousin (29F) just got married to her wife (28F) in a beautiful ceremony. They’re the first queer couple in our family to get married, and it meant a lot to me personally. Growing up, I didn’t even know if I’d be allowed to be out, let alone see two women I love and admire stand up and be celebrated. My boyfriend, we’ll call him Zach, came with me. He’s met most of my family before, and everything seemed fine.

After he gave a quick toast, things went south.

During the reception, things got emotional. A few people gave unplanned toasts, and my cousin asked if I wanted to say something. I kept it short, just said how proud I was, how beautiful it was to see queer love honored like that. That was it. When I sat down, Zach leaned over and quietly whispered, “You know, for someone who’s not even in the wedding, you’re really trying to make it your moment.” I thought he was joking and gave him a look.

Then Zach said something even worse.

Then he added something along the lines of, “You gonna cry again, or save it for our wedding that we’re never having?”

He smirked like it was nothing. I laughed awkwardly because I didn’t want to cause a scene and ruin my cousin’s wedding. But it stuck with me.

Upset, he brought it up later that evening.

I didn’t say anything right away because it was not the time or place, and I didn’t want to make the night about me or create any drama. Later, back at our hotel, I brought it up. I said his comment hurt, especially since he knows how much this wedding meant to me. He brushed it off, saying, “Geez, you’re still on that? It was a joke. You were getting so sappy, I thought you were gonna propose.”

At this point, he was just done.

I told him I didn’t think it was funny and that he took a moment that mattered to me and made me feel stupid for caring. He kept calling me sensitive and said I was overthinking everything, like always. So I told him I was done. I packed my stuff, called a friend, and left. He’s texted since, saying I made a scene out of nothing, that I “chose a weird hill to *** on,” and that I’ll regret throwing away a good thing over a dumb joke. AITA?

