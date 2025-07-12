His Company Thought They Had The Power To Move Him Anywhere They Wanted, But When He Pointed To A Hidden Clause And Ended Up Gaining The Upper Hand

Contracts are usually designed to protect the employer, not the employee.

Something added in my contract to restrict me was something I later used to help me! When I first joined a particular company, they had a number of offices in the nearby city.

This company was very intent on controlling where exactly their employees worked.

Because they wanted to, essentially, force us to work in whichever office they wanted, they added a line to my contract saying that I could work anywhere in the city. Years later, those offices were gone—there was just the one.

They adjusted the contracts accordingly for new employees.

That clause was removed from contracts for anyone else starting at the company. Then our department got outsourced to another company.

But this employee got to keep their existing contract.

As part of a UK law, which makes transfer of people between companies easier, they had to take my contract as-is. Which they did.

So when the company tried to move employees around, they quickly learned this employee would prove an exception.

They then decided to re-allocate many of the people to other parts of their company, throughout the country, expecting you to commute—sometimes hours away. Except me. That part of my contract, still present, meant that they could only send me somewhere in the local city. And they had no other offices there. So I stayed.

When they try and relocate him again, he knows exactly what to do.

Years later, I’m insourced back, and the company tries to send me to the other side of the country for a few days to work. I tap on my contract once again. There’s something refreshing about being able to use a contract clause—initially added to force me to do something for them—against the company!

It’s nice watching the little guy win for once!

