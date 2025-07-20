His Cousin Sent Out Wedding Invites Over Facebook, But When One Groomsman Missed The Notification And Scheduled A Conflicting Trip, The Rest Of The Family Blamed Him

Planning a wedding relies heavily on careful planning, but sometimes chaos gets in the way.

When his cousin’s messy invite process led him to unknowingly schedule a conflicting vacation, one man suddenly found himself cast as public enemy number one with the rest of his family.

AITA for not attending my cousins wedding as a groomsman I (21M) have been invited to my cousin’s wedding. I was asked to be a groomsman months beforehand but received no formal invitation.

I then booked a holiday, only to discover weeks later that the wedding would take place during that time.

It also turns out I was sent a Facebook invite. This was the only invitation with a date that I received, but I don’t use Facebook, so I must have cleared the notifications weeks or even months ago without realizing.

I can’t afford or am not able to change my flights, but I feel so bad for missing it, especially since I am a groomsman.

Personally, I’m not that desperate to go as I don’t see my family often anyway, but it’s giving me a lot of anxiety. Saying no feels like I am committing a great evil. AITA for declining?

