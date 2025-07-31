His Genuine Emotions Took Over During His Brother’s Wedding, But His Family Misread Them And Turned Him Into The Villain

Weddings often bring out strong emotions even in the most composed people.

So when one traditionally stoic man (who happened to be going through a divorce) let a few tears of joy fall during his brothers wedding, it opened the floodgates of his family’s fury.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for crying during my Brother’s wedding? I (34M) recently finished a very nasty divorce towards the end of January. While it was clear I was upset about it at the time to anyone I talked to, I like to think in the last few months I’ve really gotten better and that I’ve separated myself quite well from the whole situation.

But when he got emotional at his brother’s wedding, everyone took it the wrong way.

Last week was my younger brother’s (28M) wedding. Me and him were always close growing up, and I knew how much this day meant to him. I was very proud of him in the moment and began to tear up during the ceremony, which was met with stares from many family members and others. I thought they were just surprised to see me cry, as I’m typically not the crying type, so I brushed it off.

No one else brushed it off though.

Once the ceremony ended, however, the bride’s mother—and her father not far behind—came over to me and began scolding me. I didn’t catch what she said at first because I was confused, but it became clear she accused me of crying over my divorce and taking away from their moment.

Despite his best efforts, his family refused to hear him out.

I tried to explain that I was crying tears of joy for my little brother, but they weren’t having it and told me to leave right away. I tried to calm things down and talk to my brother and his wife, but was told they wanted me gone.

The next day I was met by two texts—a text from my brother and a text from his wife.

They too turned their backs on him.

From my brother, it was a message saying he was disappointed and said I shouldn’t have attended the ceremony if I knew I wouldn’t be fit to attend. The message from his wife was similar. AITA?

It sounds like his family didn’t even attempt to hear him out here.

What did Reddit have to say?

To this commenter, what happened at this wedding was totally normal.

No one should have the right to dictate when someone else is allowed to cry.

Talk about an overreaction.

This user agrees that the reaction was totally disproportional to the situation.

He never expected his tears of joy to be mistaken for stealing the show.

Why is it that no one believed his heart was in the right place?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!