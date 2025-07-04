His Girlfriend Has Been Slowly Taking Over Their Home, So Now She And Their Son Are Getting Kicked Out

It’s great when you form close relationships with the partners of your family members.

So long as, you know, you both actually like each other.

This is a rough one, so read on for the details.

I Asked My Son To Move Out I’ll keep it short.. my son(21) is moving out at the end of July. This came about due to his girlfriend (24) wanting to stay over all the time, escalating when she insisted that i should greet her first when she comes into my home. She stays over and doesn’t speak a word to me. And I have got to the point where I have had enough of him enabling the behaviour.

What is she, a part of the Royal Family? Is there also some kind of hat etiquette when she enters the room?

A few weeks ago, my boyfriend stayed over, and she told my son that she didn’t feel comfortable with us drinking so left around 11. We were just talking downstairs in the dining room which is directly under my son’s room. He was a bit loud but nothing inappropriate/no bad language..bearing in mind, this is my home…

You’re 24 years old and feel uncomfortable that two full grown adults are having a drink in their own home.

Hmm.

The next day she stayed over and didn’t say a word to me…. I did try to explain to my son why would she come over the next day if she felt so uncomfortable…. But also not speak to me when she’s in my home?!? He disregarded it.

Here’s what the comments had to say:

The greeting thing is just bizarre. What kind of weird power play…

We’re just shaken to our core.

Like, seriously.

Whatever else may be true, it’s clear this girl is pretty self-involved.

I, too, would be pointing this out to my kid.

