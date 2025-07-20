His Girlfriend Tried To Take Away The Only Hobby That Helped Him Cope, So He Wondered If He Should Chose His Own Peace Of Mind Over Staying In The Relationship

Everyone deserves at least one thing that brings them peace.

One man’s peace happened to come from a couple quiet hours of playing video games each week.

But when his girlfriend demanded he give them up or she would break up with him, he wonders just how far he’s willing to go to save the relationship.

AITAH for not wanting to give up video games for my GF? I (33M) just started a relationship with someone (26F), and one thing we disagree on is me playing 2 hours of video games a week.

She didn’t just put her foot down — she gave a whole ultimatum.

She refuses to continue the relationship unless I stop playing video games completely. Before you say anything, yes, I know it is a childish hobby of mine. But that is exactly why I need it in my life.

To him, these quiet moments of solitude are getting him through a tough time in life.

I have a lot on my shoulders with work, family issues, and health issues that I don’t want to give too much detail about so I can remain anonymous. The one thing that helps my mental health and allows me to destress is playing a game for 2 hours a week—where I can forget about the million responsibilities that I have and just relax my mind.

He thinks what he’s asking for is perfectly reasonable.

I am not asking to play for 10 hours a day, just a few hours a week after she falls asleep. Her issue with it is that she wants 100% of my free time.

He’s tried to give it up before, but it just doesn’t feel right.

I gave it up for a month now, and my mental health has gone downhill. AITA for wanting to stand my ground and lose the relationship over a few hours of game time?

Is the relationship even worth saving at this point?

No one should have to give up a perfectly harmless hobby for someone they love.

And someone who truly loved them would never ask them to do this either.

It was never about video games for his girlfriend — it was about control.

