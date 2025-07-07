His Homeless Dad Needed Help, But He Refused To Let Him Stay With Him Because He’s An Absolute Leech

Some decisions are hard to make but you must make them anyway!

AITA for not helping my dad when he got evicted, even though I could have? I’m 25 and my dad is 56. Our relationship has never been abusive, but it’s been unstable for as long as I can remember. He’s always been the kind of person who makes big promises and follows through on very few of them.

When I was a kid, he’d talk about starting a business or getting promoted, but he could never hold a job for long. We were always behind on bills. By the time I turned 16, we’d been evicted three times. My mom left when I was nine. She didn’t storm out or anything, she just stopped coming back. I stayed with my dad because there wasn’t another option.

That was the beginning of me figuring things out on my own. At 18, I moved out. I worked, studied, lived cheap. I kept in contact with him, but I stopped offering help. Every time I gave him money or time, it ended up being wasted. Once I sent him money for rent and found out later he used it to buy music equipment. Another time I picked him up from somewhere and sat in the car for over two hours waiting on him while he ran “errands.”

I told him I loved him, but I couldn’t be responsible for him anymore. A couple months ago, he called crying. He said he was being evicted again and didn’t have anywhere to go. I have a small two-bedroom apartment. I live alone. I work from home. I could’ve said yes. I told him I couldn’t. I said I was barely keeping up with my own life, which is only partly true. He didn’t argue. He just said, “Okay. I get it,” and hung up. That was the last time we spoke. Now I’ve heard he’s sleeping in his car.

He feels ashamed for not helping his dad, but he still doesn’t want to help him.

A family friend messaged me to say he looks rough and lost a lot of weight. She also said I should be ashamed, because “he’s still your dad no matter what.” And the thing is, I do feel ashamed. I think about him all the time. I wonder if he’s hungry. I wonder if he blames me. But then I remember being twelve and eating crackers for dinner three nights in a row while he played guitar in the other room. I remember missing a week of school because we didn’t have gas money.

I remember feeling like the adult in the house before I hit high school. I know what it would look like if I let him in. He’d stay “just for a week,” then stop looking for anywhere else. He’d eat my food, borrow money, make me late to things. I’d get sucked back in. But the truth is I could have helped. And I didn’t. I knew what would happen if I didn’t step in. So… AITA for leaving him out there?

Enabling the dad isn’t really helping him though.

