His Boss Wanted To Fire Him Because He Took Sick Leave, So He Got His Boss In Trouble Right Before His Wedding

Some bosses can be so unreasonable! Imagine working for a boss who fires you because you were in the hospital!

Would you agree to work your scheduled shifts for the next two weeks without complaint, or would you take the opportunity to get your boss in trouble with his boss?

This guy shares how his mean boss really messed up, and he made sure to point it out to his boss!

Check out the full story to see how it all plays out.

You have decided to fire me because I was in the hospital? Miss your wedding dinner tasting then! This happened when I just graduated uni. I had my main job over the weekend which paid the living and a side job at a large mobile phone/broadband selling company, basically retail but with phones. The shop was located inside a larger retail store as an island in the middle and of course a lot of people didn’t know about it and didn’t exactly visit our store to buy a contract or upgrade. Instead they would go to the store on the High Street which was a lot nicer and bigger compared to our island.

He explains how the store functions…

A few important details about the store. The working times usually are 9 till 20:00 on the weekdays. Tills have to be shut at 8pm, otherwise it causes issues with accounting. Stuff members, unless they are warehouse, can not stay past 8:10-8:15 due to insurance reasons and only the managers can lock the store up.

There are some technicalities here…

Warehouse can stay later and they have their own exit, however it can not be used by those who are not working in the warehouse. When you start/finish you have to put the times in a special machine which compares them to your rota, same when you go for lunch. If you finish earlier then you are scheduled, then the machine will automatically put it as unauthorised absence. The other option is putting it as sick.

The rules were very strict!

You can not take holiday on the day and the times of the rota can not be changed on the day either. So you can not put someone as starting at 9 and change the same day as to starting at 10 as it wouldn’t allow you to. If you forgot to clock out, the extra time will be counted as overtime and only manager can amend it, but they can not make it that you worked less then what’s on the rota. However it is also a lot easier to amend the times on the same day as if you are trying to do it the next day you will need the details of the memever of staff to do it, like their memorable word and so on. Also in our island store you must have at least 2 employers working during the same hours as per company policy.

This is where it gets bad!

It was my last day at the said store. My manager decided to let go of me because I didn’t attend a shift due to being in the hospital and I was still on my probation, I was told that I still have to work the notice period which was 2 weeks. My manager, I call him Dan, had to create rotas 2 weeks in advance as per company policy. He can change the rotas up to a last Friday of the week, meaning he can change the next weeks rota on the Friday before, but not after. So Dan scheduled me on my last day on a 17:00-21:00 shift, when my usual shifts are 16:00-20:00. I have asked him if this was correct both personally and in the team group chat and he confirmed it.

UH OH…

Dan was also the type of those whiny managers who don’t do anything but complain about everything and do not bother to train you or show you the ropes, so I kinda knew he made a mistake but decided not to mention it. Cue malicious compliance. Friday rolls on, I’m hungry so decided to have a late lunch before my shift starts. I’m putting the order through and notice Dan is trying to call me. I decline. I finish my order to feel that Dan is trying to call me again alongside with a few texts received from him. I decide to reply.

He knew it wasn’t going to end well..

Dan: hey where are you? You are not at the store and it is already past 4 and we have one of the higher ups checking how things are going. Me: oh, I’m having lunch. I’m not scheduled till 5pm remember? Dan: well no, you are lying. Your shifts are always 4 till 8, I make sure of it. Get here! I can’t stay as I have to try the food that will be served at my wedding and compose the menu! Me: oh sorry but I really can’t. I have just ordered lunch and waiting for it to be ready and then I have to eat. I have asked you if the rota correct and you said it is. But in case if you don’t believe me, I’ll send you a screenshot and will see you at 5.

He did what was asked of him!

I did send him a screenshot where I have questioned my times and he confirmed they are correct, haven’t heard from him till I got back to the store. At the store I see Dan talking to the higher up person. Dan notices me first, waves me over as soon as I sign in and says he really needs to be somewhere else, he just needs to get to his office and get his coat. I nod and have a small talk with the higher up (HU).

That’s INSANE!

HU: oh it was so nice of Dan to cover the start of your shift as you were having a family emergency! He is such a good and caring manager? Me: Family emergency? Not sure what you are on about, but my shift have just started as per rota. The higher up is confused. He asks to see the rota, so I gladly show him the pictures Dan have posted on the group chat. Then higher up turns to me and another member of staff and asks if one of us a team leader and if not when did we start. After finding out we are not team leaders and have started less then 12 weeks ago, the higher up gets visibly angry.

He must have been bummed!

He stops Dan as he was on his way to leave and tells him he can not leave the premises as it is against the company’s policy to leave employers who haven’t been with the company for 12 weeks unattended or to close up so he must stay, otherwise the company insurance is not valid and there will be a hefty fine. Dan has no option but to stay meaning he was missing the food tasting. He wanted to call his fiancée, however the higher up has reminded him no phones during the shift and while on the store floor. So Dan couldn’t even let his fiancée know who was texting him non stop.

That’s really sad!

While higher up was there and while Dan was forced to do his job, I had a few more conversations with him and brought up all the things Dan failed to provide us training on alongside with lack of support and any progression meetings, so by 8 o’clock higher up was mad at Dan and was organising a meeting with him and extra training for him which I don’t think was paid as Dan had to do it outside work hours. He was also put on a close monitor for at least a month. As everyone was leaving at 8pm, I was slowly getting ready. Dan has tried to hurry me up but I was mainly ignoring him. Dan: the store needs to be closed before 8:10, hurry up! Me: oh, but you scheduled me till 9pm today, I can not leave before that as system will not allow me to clock out.

They couldn’t come to a settlement…

Dan: well you must leave as insurance does not cover us against theft or damage if there’s someone else in the store after 8pm! We have to put the alarms on too! Me: sorry, but I really don’t want to miss on any money. You have scheduled me till 9 so I will work till 9. Dan: what are you doing to do? You need to leave! Me: I can clean the display models and the island does look like it needs to be vacuumed The higher up was having the best time in the world. He was still there enjoying the show since he saw that Dan put me till 9pm. At some point he gets tired of our back and forth and told Dan to cover me till 9pm and stay in the store and then change the hours in the system that I finished at 9pm and I can go home.

The cherry on top!

Dan has tried to argue but the higher up has pointed out that it was his mistake and if something happens in the store he will be the one responsible as he should have checked the rotas beforehand. Dan has no choice but to follow the orders. From what I have heard he left around 10pm that day as the system wouldn’t allow him to log in. His fiancée also left him a few years later, I do not know the reason why. But she took the house and the dog and saved money since she never married him. I have heard that Dan works as a “personal growth” coach, but not very successful at it either.

YIKES! That sounds frustrating.

Dan clearly wasn’t very good at his job.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows the kind of person Dan is.

This user knows Dan got what he deserved!

This user finds this new word very funny.

This user thinks the explanation was too overwhelming.

This user wants to know if this guy did the right thing.

The boss really messed up!

