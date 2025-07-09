His Sister Refused To Invite His Partner To Her Wedding, So He Told Her He Won’t Attend The Ceremony Either

Some families can really make things hard for each other for no reason!

AITAH? My husband isn’t invited to my sister’s wedding so I don’t want to attend. I’m writing this because I’m scared and feel like I’m being isolated from my family again. I (27M) have always been the black sheep. My parents didn’t know what to do with me.

I ended up skipping eighth grade entirely because I was “gifted.” I usually just got shipped off to academic focused summer camps, which I enjoyed but also made me feel disconnected from my family. I once overheard my mom saying she “doesn’t like talking to me” because I didn’t “act like a normal kid.”

My husband is over a decade older than me. I know how people feel about age gap relationships and most of the internet at large, but it’s relevant to the story. I’m asking for the conflict at hand to be the focal point, not that one detail. He and I were friends for years before we ever got together. He always seemed to get it.

When we first got together, I reluctantly put my family on the back burner because they treated me so poorly. I would come to events just to see my siblings whispering about me. Extended family were much kinder, they conversed with my husband, but I just couldn’t keep putting myself through that. It made me feel like I was 14 again. We have reconnected now. But my sister is getting married in a few months and my name is the only one on the invitation, no plus one offered.

I asked her about this and she said my situation is “too difficult to explain to her husband’s family.” I told her it’s really not that hard to just say I’m married to an older man. We went back and forth, she said it’s embarrassing for her. I said I’m not coming if he’s not invited. Now my mom has contacted me, asking why I’m trying to make my sister’s wedding about myself. I just feel so defeated. I feel beaten down.

I’ve tried to force myself into this box for them, cutting off parts of myself that don’t fit, and it’s never enough. I don’t know. I don’t want to cause trouble, but I also don’t think I can let this go. AITAH if I don’t attend?

