His Live-in Girlfriend Does Not Want His Friend To Stay At Their Place For A Month, But He Thinks She’s Being Unreasonable And Disrespectful

Friends support each other, but should you support your friend even if it means ignoring what your live-in girlfriend has to say?

AITA: GF not happy with my friend staying for a month I live in HCOL city in a small 1-bedroom place with my partner. My friend since we were 4 years old has a training course for his next job. He needs to be in our city for one month. The company isn’t paying for his accommodations.

For my friend, this is a big opportunity to advance his career. We are earning a lot more than he is, and he’s had difficulty with his career in the past. This could be his breakthrough.

He’s asked if he can stay for 1 month. He has this course at 8:30 am to 6:30 pm, Monday To Friday. He also understands that some evenings, he needs to do his own thing. That’s to give us some space.

If I lived solo, it wouldn’t be a question. Of course. he can stay. He’s my bro. My GF is making this a massive deal. She’s asking if he can pay or is he outright refusing.

This created a lot of tension. In my opinion, my GF of 5 years should respect my request. This happens once in a lifetime. I only want to support my friend, and I don’t want to force him to need to pay for accommodation. That could wipe out his first few months’ income on the new job.

We both work full time. Realistically, he’d be out in the morning before we wake up, and he’ll be back late in the evening.

He is fine to follow any rules we lay out. He’s a super agreeable, friendly, and respectable guy, and he wouldn’t cause any issues.

AITA for asking this and challenging my GF’s response? Or is she being reasonable? We are young couple in our late 20’s with no kids. She’s generally very sociable and out many evenings with friends, so she probably wouldn’t even see him for days at a time anyway.

It’s just as much his girlfriend’s home as it is his. They both need to be okay with it before agreeing to let the friend stay.

Friends do friends favors, but not at the expense of their partner.

