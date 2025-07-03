His Mom Asked Him A Question About Debit Cards, And Now He Has No Idea What To Believe Anymore

Money. What is it? How come so much of it is card-shaped? And why don’t I have more?

These are the great mysteries of world, as pondered by the likes of TikTok user @grifftomaino:

“My mom texted me yesterday and she’s like, ‘why do I have to put my PIN in for my debit card at a store if I can just hit bypass and then it doesn’t need any other information?’ And that **** got me thinking.”

“I’m like, ‘wait, mom, you’re right.’ Why the **** would I need to put my debit card in? It’s like logging into your computer and asking for your password and you being like, ‘I’m good,’ and it just letting you in anyway. What?”

“‘Uh, you need security clearance to open this door.’ ‘Uh, I’m good today. Don’t feel like putting it in today.’ ‘Alright, sir. Yeah, come on in, bro.’ Who made this **** up?”

Is because speed?

Can credit do debit? But backward?

Is tap, perchance?

Mom is onto something.

Now someone please give me money.

I said please!

