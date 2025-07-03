July 3, 2025 at 2:48 pm

His Mom Asked Him A Question About Debit Cards, And Now He Has No Idea What To Believe Anymore

by Ben Auxier

Griffin talking about debt cards

TikTok/grifftomaino

Money. What is it? How come so much of it is card-shaped? And why don’t I have more?

These are the great mysteries of world, as pondered by the likes of TikTok user @grifftomaino:

Griffin talking about debt cards

TikTok/grifftomaino

“My mom texted me yesterday and she’s like, ‘why do I have to put my PIN in for my debit card at a store if I can just hit bypass and then it doesn’t need any other information?’ And that **** got me thinking.”

Griffin talking about debt cards

TikTok/grifftomaino

“I’m like, ‘wait, mom, you’re right.’ Why the **** would I need to put my debit card in? It’s like logging into your computer and asking for your password and you being like, ‘I’m good,’ and it just letting you in anyway. What?”

Griffin talking about debt cards

TikTok/grifftomaino

“‘Uh, you need security clearance to open this door.’ ‘Uh, I’m good today. Don’t feel like putting it in today.’ ‘Alright, sir. Yeah, come on in, bro.’ Who made this **** up?”

@grifftomaino

“or hit enter to skip”???? #debitcard

♬ original sound – griffin

Is because speed?

2025 06 17 18 35 49 His Mom Asked Him A Question About Debit Cards, And Now He Has No Idea What To Believe Anymore

Can credit do debit? But backward?

2025 06 17 18 36 13 His Mom Asked Him A Question About Debit Cards, And Now He Has No Idea What To Believe Anymore

Is tap, perchance?

2025 06 17 18 36 23 His Mom Asked Him A Question About Debit Cards, And Now He Has No Idea What To Believe Anymore

Mom is onto something.

2025 06 17 18 36 34 His Mom Asked Him A Question About Debit Cards, And Now He Has No Idea What To Believe Anymore

Now someone please give me money.

I said please!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter