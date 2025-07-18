His Mother Refused To Listen About The Wires Being Necessary For Their New Computer, So He Disconnected Everything To Make His Point

Some lessons can’t be explained — they have to be demonstrated.

When his mom insisted their new computer didn’t need all those messy cords, he unplugged everything to let her learn the hard way.

She was really happy until she noticed there was a big problem.

No cables? No problem. When I was 12, my mom got an Apple ][+ computer. I set it up for her after carefully reading all the manuals. Back then, manuals were actually useful and contained a lot of good information. The computer had two external hard drives, a modem, a monitor, and a printer. Everything was connected with various cables.

My mom used it for a couple days and then said to me in an exasperated voice, “These cables are all over the place and it’s driving me crazy! Clean it up so there are no cables!”

I had explained to her several times that the cables were necessary, but she just wasn’t hearing it.

OK, I unplugged every cable from every external piece of the computer system and put them in a box. She walked into her den and said, “Now this is what it should have looked like from the beginning. Keep it this way from now on.”

A few minutes later, she calls me back into the den. “The computer won’t turn on.” “Of course,” I said, “there are no cables. There’s no way to get power to the computer and no way for the computer to talk to any of the other devices.”

She grumbled for a moment, but then had me reinstall everything so it worked. Sometimes, to get people to understand a concept, you have to give them exactly what they ask for.

