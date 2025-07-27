His Neighbor Parked A Truck In His Driveway And Left, So He Parked Right Behind It And Took His Time In The Shower While His Neighbor Knocked On His Front Door

Parking in someone else’s driveway is generally frowned upon, and yet some people think they can get away with it.

In this case, this man’s neighbor parked his truck on his driveway, so he took the petty road to teach him a lesson.

Let’s read the whole story and see what happened.

Another parking story. I live directly across a small city park which is attached to the elementary school just down the block. There’s plenty of regular traffic at the park and people are really good about staying on that side of the street. Not the parents picking up their children.

And this could become an issue.

I feel I need to preface the rest of this by saying that, however I do sympathize with these folks, if I let one person park IN my driveway while waiting for their kids to get out then I have to let everybody. So, it’s a no go for me.

But people kept trying.

The release of the kids from school coincided with my getting home from work, almost down to the minute. And for a long time this school year, my neighbors and I were in a battle to keep people out of our driveways. Well, one day I came home to a truck left idling with nobody in it and I could not fit my bigger truck next to this guy so I parked behind and went inside. Started my usual routine. 15 min goes by and no driver.

This person would have to become an example.

I checked my cameras and he’d been there for almost 40 by this point, so I jumped in the shower. Guess who was knocking on my door 2min into me being in the shower? Folks, I didn’t hurry to get out. My showers generally last about 5-6min and I pushed this one to 10. Got out and dressed but I hadn’t heard any knocking. Check cameras, truck still there, guy is on his phone on our porch, angrily pacing. Once I was dressed, I figured I’d just wait for him to knock again, it took him another 5 to start.

The guy was upset, to say the least.

I open the door and this guy starts berating me, saying he’s late for work and he had an arrangement with the people who lived here last year and he never had a problem parking there before. C’mon dude, I lived here last year. Guy didn’t have any kids with him so I didn’t feel bad, and also made me wonder why he was there in the first place. It took me another 5 to get out there and move my truck.

Now he (and others) will think twice before parking there again.

If his neighbor had common sense, he would have avoided the hassle (for everyone).

