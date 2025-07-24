When someone travels a lot for work, they can rack up a lot of expenses for the company, and a lot of time away from family for themselves.

When the dad in this story had to travel a lot for work, he made a deal with the company so his child could fly out to see him on the company account, as long as he paid for the flights.

That worked out well until a new manager came in and messed with the ground travel arrangements of his travel, so the dad found a creative way to get around the bad policy, which cost the company a lot of money until they reversed the changes.

Special Delivery It was the mid 90s. My father was a highly paid business consultant. The company he worked for would hire him out to businesses who were trying to get off the ground. He would fly out, spend a few weeks with them, and train their management the finer points of business ownership. He also handled large projects, such as the planning, building, staffing, and organization of new offices, and other such.

For this, his company would charge anywhere from $300-$400 an hour for his time, billed by the week at a minimum of 40 hours a week (or more if there was overtime). In exchange for this less than modest sum, the company took care of all of my father’s expenses, rather than push them off on the client. This went on for years. My mom quit her job to stay at home with me, and my dad held down the finances of the household himself. But he was gone for three weeks at a time, and when he was here, he was at the office. I was lucky if I spent any real time with him more than two days a month. This also negatively affected my parents’ marriage.

Then for my sixth birthday, my dad got me a model plane, and a membership card to the airline his company used. (In truth it was a copy of his card, but 6 year old me thought it was the coolest thing ever. It had my dad’s name on it, and the word “admiral”) Bringing his concerns regarding his homelife to his boss, my father had struck a deal. I would be flown out to him every third or so weekend. My father would pay the cost of the flights, but would use his company account, and thus have access to his frequent flier discount, company discount, and would collect any loyalty points or whathaveyou that I earned.

I was flying for pennies on the dollar. I would spend the weekend with him in whatever hotel we was in, and we would go and do stuff in the city. He got to see me, I got to see both him and a new city, and mom got to spend a weekend without me to decompress. Everyone loved the arrangement, myself especially. Fast forward a year. I have achieved admiral status within the airline’s loyalty program (not a hard task as my dad already had that status and I was using his account, but I felt accomplished none the less), and have been to all 48 continental States.

This is when something happened. There was a change in the company. People moved around, people were hired, and people were fired. And when all the dust settled, my Dad found himself one position higher, and under new management. Dad’s new manager had no issues with the Father and Son get-away perk my dad was liberally using. But to offset the extra cost, there would be a few changes to my Dad’s expense account. While food and entertainment were fully covered (as many of his meetings happened over lunch), the manager decided that rather than provide my father with a rental car, instead he would take local transport, via cabs or similar services, and would be given a limited number of trips he could take a day.

Surely he only needed to travel twice a day, (to and from the site) so he was alloted two cab rides per day he was out of state (including weekends since the manager wanted to be generous). Any additional travel my father wanted to take would be on his own dime. My dad brought up that the company was not spending any resources on my trips, aside from the 30 minutes of time it tooks the travel agent to book my flights. But this new manager insisted that this was a much better use of company time and resources. All other expenses, including the hotel, dry cleaning, and any mail that had to be sent, would be covered as usual. Now… normally my visiting weekends would be jam packed with whatever local museum or attraction the city had, followed by a nice dinner at a cool or fancy resturant. One does not achive this with two cab rides a day.

My dad blows all his cab rides on my next visit. We go and see everything. A museum, a movie, and a fair of some sort. Every trip was by cab. This is the part I remember, because my dad had me keep count with him. An entire amazing day is spent and in total, 11 cab rides were had. Now for the malicious compliance. Without any more alloted cab rides, after I was sent home, my dad was still schedualed for a week of work. He contacted the local postoffice and explained his situation. After some evil laughter from both him and the postman, a truck shows up at his hotel.

He “mails” himself to work and then back again for the rest of the week. He pays for first class delivery by the pound. This becomes exorbitantly expensive. At the end of the trip my dad sent in an expense report that had a few thousand dollars extra on it, for “shipping” costs. The fallout: Some stuff happened. There was a change in the company. Some people were moved, some people were hired, and some people were fired. My father found himself under a new manager. The company decided that it was improper to have different rules for expenses for different employees based on their status or tenure. A fixed policy was enacted company wide. My dad’s new manager had no issues with sending me out once a month on my fathers business account… As long as my father paid for the cost of the flights.

