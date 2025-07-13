His Parents Demanded Daily Watering Of Their Plants And Refused To Listen To His Objections, So He Followed Orders Until The Plants Started To Die

Any plant aficionado would tell you that over-watering a plant is just as bad as under-watering it, but some people just refuse to listen to reason.

When her parents demanded she continue to drench their garden against her better judgement, she decided she would just have to let the inevitable do the talking.

Read on for the full story.

“Water the potted plants every single day!” Very well. We have an outdoor garden, which my mother loves, but doesn’t always have the time to care for properly. So it falls on me to do so.

Now, a big thing to note is a common reason potted plants can die is, surprisingly, overwatering. This is why I inspect the soil daily and skimp on watering for the day if it’s clear that the soil is still moist and needs a bit of drying.

But his parents don’t exactly value his contributions.

Enter my elder sister, who I suspect is mostly doing this for a power trip, though I won’t discount simple ignorance completely. I’ve been told by my parents to do as she says purely because she’s older than me and therefore always in the right.

So when his older sister butts in with her opinion, they naturally side with her.

I’ve explained my reasons to her as to why I don’t water every day. So of course, she took it upon herself to water on my “off-days,” despite clear evidence of the plants beginning to die of root rot. At some point, she straight up told me, right when I’m about to have breakfast, to drop it and water the plants immediately—and every single day—despite me watering them just yesterday.

His older sister continues to bark orders and refuses to listen to reason.

Sister: “It’s your duty, not mine. Water them every single day. They are not getting enough water, which is why they’re dying.” Me: “The soil is still quite damp, and a rich brown. They actually need drying a bit.” Sister: “Don’t assume anything. That’s just the surface.” Parents: “Do as she says. We’ll keep your food warm.”

So he decides he’s done arguing and is ready to comply.

At that very moment, I’ve stopped caring. I’ve since begun to do exactly that every day. Rain or shine, the soil will get their fill, even as the plants begin to wilt and wither from overwatering, begging to be dried out for a bit.

The garden soon begins to descend into disarray, just as he warned it would.

At some point, they asked a professional for a second opinion, and he had already suggested overwatering as the cause of the sudden malady inflicted on the garden. They either did not believe him or didn’t catch that detail, but they did swap out the soil of the potted plants. Of course, they’re still being watered every day, with predictable results.

With care like this, these plants won’t be around much longer!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter agrees that there are some grave risks with overwatering.

Some plants are surprisingly resilient.

If he can’t get through to his parents, maybe someone else can.

This user reminds him that he can always just refuse to overwater the plants.

Sometimes the best way to prove a point is to let someone watch their own logic fail.

