His Roommate’s Girlfriend Constantly Stayed Over, But When He Asked For A Simple Heads-Up, His Roommate Accused Him Of Being Controlling

In small living spaces, even minor disruptions can feel magnified.

So when his roommate’s girlfriend practically moved in without notice, one renter began to feel like his space was slowly disappearing.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for asking my roommate to ask me before having overnight guests in our small flat? I (28M) share a small flat with my roommate Alex (27M).

Lately, there’s been some drama in the flat.

Recently, Alex’s girlfriend has been staying over almost every night without letting me know beforehand. The flat isn’t very big, and sometimes I need quiet and personal space.

He tries to calmly bring this up to Alex.

I talked to Alex and kindly asked if he could at least give me a heads-up before having overnight guests, especially if it’s for several nights in a row. I explained that it’s about respecting shared space and making sure we’re both comfortable.

But Alex doesn’t react well.

Alex got upset and said I was being controlling and that it’s his right to have guests whenever he wants. I told him I’m not trying to control him, just asking for some basic consideration since it affects me too.

Tensions are high in the flat and he doesn’t know what to do next.

Now the mood at home is tense, and I’m wondering if I’m overreacting or if I’m justified in asking for some boundaries. AITA?

Sounds like a reasonable request.

Did redditors agree?

This user warns that Alex’s oversteps might be just the beginning of a larger issue.

Giving your roommates a proper heads-up is without a doubt the most courteous thing to do.

This commenter agrees that Alex’s girlfriend is basically another roommate at this point.

If she continues this behavior, it’s only fair for her to begin chipping in on expenses.

Expecting basic communication about your shared living space isn’t overstepping in the slightest.

A simple heads-up would’ve gone a long way toward keeping the peace between them.

