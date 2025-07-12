His Roommate’s Mom Wanted To Put Her Cat To Sleep For A Ridiculous Reason, So He Helped Him Take The Cat Away From Her

It’s sad, but true…

There are a lot of terrible pet owners out there!

And it’s a good thing that there are also people out there who are willing to go the extra mile to liberate animals from bad owners.

Which brings us to today’s story!

Read on and see if you think this guy and his friend did anything wrong!

AITA for helping my roommate “steal” his parents’ cat to save it’s life? “My (25M) roommate “Trevor” (26M) and I have been friends for years. This is our second apartment together, and over the years, I’ve heard countless stories about his mom “Janet” and her controlling behavior. I used to think he exaggerated — stuff like her wanting access to his bank accounts, or choosing his shampoo for him.

Now he knows…

But since moving into our current place 6 months ago, I’ve seen a lot more of it firsthand. The breaking point came this week — over their family cat, Koybie. Trevor sometimes house sits for his parents, and the cat has always had issues: feline herpes (can’t be around other cats), anxiety (he’s medicated), and recently some dental issues. Trevor went over last night while his parents were out of town. I called to see if he wanted dinner, and he sounded really off. That’s when he told me: Janet had decided to put Koybie down — in two days. This was probably his last night with the cat.

Wow…

Her reasoning? Koybie had peed on the carpet too many times, and the vet apparently told her that because of his age (10), it wasn’t worth doing dental surgery. She also didn’t want to replace the carpet again if it didn’t fix things. Trevor was crushed. He grew up with this cat. He told me he’d already offered to pay for the surgery, and I offered to chip in too — but Janet said no. She had already made the appointment and refused to budge. “Doug” (Trevor’s dad) won’t go against her either. Trevor says he just stays quiet to avoid conflict.

He came up with a plan…

So I looped in Trevor’s girlfriend and a mutual friend in a group chat. We all agreed that Koybie didn’t deserve this. I offered to take him into our apartment temporarily (despite the “no pets” rule) to buy time to re-home him. Trevor eventually agreed. Around 9 p.m., we went to his parents’ place and packed up everything — food, meds, toys, beds — and brought Koybie to our place. I suggested Trevor text Janet so she wouldn’t come home to an empty cat bed. That might’ve been a mistake.

You know how this went…

She flipped out. Hundreds of texts. Accusing Trevor of hurting Koybie more by moving him, saying his anxiety made this dangerous, that we were being irresponsible and cruel. She said the vet and a local shelter had both recommended euthanasia (???), threatened to call the cops, and even told Doug she’d divorce him when he asked her to give Trevor and I a chance. She also told Trevor that I was a “bad influence” and manipulating him into “stealing” the cat. Doug and Trevor are supposed to come by today to check on Koybie. I don’t know what’ll come of that. But honestly, this didn’t feel like a cat in pain — it felt like a cat being punished for peeing on the carpet. Now I’m second-guessing everything. The whole family is in chaos, and maybe it wasn’t my place to get involved. But letting a 10-year-old cat get put down over some carpet just didn’t sit right with me. So, Reddit — AITA for helping my roommate take the cat and try to save it?”

They did a good deed by saving that cat!

