His Sister-in-Law Called Him Manipulative And Controlling At A Family Gathering, So He Kicked Her Out

Pregnancy announcement are supposed to be a happy occasion.

What would you do if your sister-in-law turned your pregnancy announcement into an excuse to bash you and criticize you in front of your entire family? Would you ignore her rude comments, or would you kick her out?

This man and his wife announced they were pregnant to their family.

His wife’s sister said he manipulated his wife to get her pregnant, so he kicked her out of the event.

Was he too harsh? Read the full story below.

My wife’s sister accused me of manipulation after my wife announced her pregnancy, aita for kicking her out My wife didn’t want to have kids when we were young. She used to keep saying it even after we got married, and I respected her decision, But that was a few years ago.

This man’s wife changed her mind about not wanting kids.

She was only 20 back then, and now we are 26. My wife changed her mind, and we decided to try for a child.

They got pregnant.

And after a few months, she finally got pregnant.

We invited our families and surprised them. But my wife’s aunt and her daughter were offended.

His wife’s sister accused him of manipulating his wife.

Everyone else were giving us their blessings. Then my wife’s sister spoke in front of everyone. She said that my wife didn’t want to have a child and I have manipulated her. She said I got her pregnant against her will.

He told them that they were trying.

I said that I didn’t manipulate my wife, and we were trying. She replied that she knew her, and she knew my wife didn’t want to have children.

He got accused of having anger and control issues.

I must have done or said something to convince her, she added. She even said something about my anger problems and said I could get controlling. She insulted me in front of everyone.

He asked her to leave the event.

Then, I said that my “problems” are none of her business and she should leave right away.

My wife said that she changed her mind. She said she wanted to try for a child and they shouldn’t blame me, she added.

The occasion was ruined.

They left, but obviously it ruined the occasion for us. The rest of our siblings and parents were with us. But still, the dinner was awkward, and I feel like I made a big mistake by inviting her sister.

People change their minds about things like having kids as they get older. Her sister was out of line.

If they don’t live in your home, then they don’t get a say as to what’s happening inside of it.

