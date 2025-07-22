His Sister-In-Law Turned Him Away From A Family Event Because He Was Wearing A Dirty Shirt, So He Played Video Games Instead Of Changing And Going Back

Some people read a lot into what others wear, so your choice of clothing can be considered offensive in certain contexts.

See why this man is confused about that anger his outfit created.

AITA for wearing the same shirt to two different events a few days apart

A few days ago I attended a birthday dinner my brother was hosting for my nephew. The whole thing lasted about an hour and it was only close family, our mom his wife’s mom and her sister so like six of us total.

It seemed informal.

My brother calls me yesterday morning that he was going to host a bigger party for the extended family and since I hadn’t done laundry and had worn that shirt for an hour and a half max I decided to just wear the same shirt. As soon as I show up my sister-in-law starts freaking out, saying I have no respect for them and that if I didn’t have any clean clothes I should have either showed up late after doing my laundry or not shown up at all. She refused to even let me into the house!

Now he’s unsure what to make of this.

So I just gave her the gift for my nephew and drove home and just played games with my friends. Then this morning I get a call from my brother asking me why I didn’t show up last night. I explain the situation with his wife and he just sighs and says he’ll call me back later. Here I am wondering if I did something wrong so AITA for wearing the same shirt to two events a few days apart?

Here is what people are talking about.

This could especially be an issue if he is going to swanky or high-class places.

Good point, although sadly a lot of people do care about seeing an outfit repeated.

It’s an immature way to think.

It’s not like it’s hard.

That aspect I don’t care about. It’s only a hygiene issue.

I wonder if the shirt smelled.

It seems something more is afoot here.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.