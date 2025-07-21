His Wife’s Constant Absence Made The House Feel Empty, So One Husband Finally Spoke Up About Feeling Unseen In His Own Marriage

Relationships thrive on quality time spent together.

But when one man finds himself eating and sleeping alone each night while his wife spends most nights away, he begins to ponder where it all went wrong.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for telling my wife to stay in our own home instead of sleeping at her sister’s all the Time? I don’t even know where to start. I’m tired. Like… soul-deep tired. Every night, I get home from work exhausted, sweaty, starving—and guess what? I open the door to a quiet, dark house.

The woman he married is no longer anywhere to be found.

No wife. No dinner. No note. Just me and the same cold silence. She’s always at her sister’s. Like, always. Not just visiting for a few hours—sleeping there. Most nights of the week. Sometimes I don’t see her for two, three nights straight.

When he asks her about it, she always has the same answer.

She says it’s “just more comfortable there” or “she’s used to it” or “her sister needs company.” But what about me? I didn’t marry her just to live alone like a bachelor again. What’s the point of having a wife if I’m eating instant noodles in silence every night while she’s out there acting like she’s still single—or like her sister is her actual partner?

So finally he loses his patience.

I finally snapped. I told her straight: Can you please stay home? This is our house. I come home to no one. It’s starting to feel like I’m not even married.

But she makes excuses yet again.

She didn’t yell. She just looked at me and said, “You know how close I am with my sister. You knew this before we got married.” And yeah. I did know they were close. But I didn’t think I’d be married to a ghost.

Now she’s making him out to be the villain.

Now she’s mad at me for “controlling her.” Her sister even sent me a long message about how I’m “isolating” her and “being insecure.”

But he doesn’t feel like he’s asking that much from her.

I swear to God, all I’m asking for is a wife who actually lives with me. Who I can talk to at night. Eat with. Wake up next to. Isn’t that what marriage is supposed to be? She says I’m selfish. But is it really selfish to want your partner to come home? AITA?

Marriage is supposed to be about building a life together, not living separate lives under different roofs.

What did Reddit think?

Is her relationship with her sister even healthy?

It’s not all in his head.

Maybe there’s deeper issues this couple needs to address.

This user fears the situation may be even more dire than he realizes.

Asking her to come home every once in a while shouldn’t be too much to ask.

All he really wants at the end of the day is to feel chosen.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.