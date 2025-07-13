Homeowner Neglected Permit Rules And Bought An Ugly Shed, But Their Relationship Deteriorated Fast When They Ignored Their Neighbor’s Pushback

Living in close quarters with your neighbors means respecting how your choices affect those around you.

When a homeowner installed a tall shed without a permit and brushed off a neighbor’s concerns, it sparked a conflict that could’ve been avoided with basic courtesy.

Read on for the full story.

AITA – I got a shed. My neighbor can see (the back of) it over the fence. It sticks over the fence almost 2 feet. I got a new shed at Costco and put it in my backyard. I live in an urban area with townhouses that have small fenced yards.

They put the shed in their yard, and by their own admission, it sticks out a bit.

I placed the shed against the fence, but it’s taller than the fence and sticks up, making it visible. He is my next-door neighbor, so we share the fence in the back. I put the shed on the side of my yard, with the back of the shed facing his backyard. The shed is nearly 2 feet taller than the fence and is 5.5 feet wide. It’s made of grey plastic.

Soon they realize they may have cut some corners.

Today, I did some research and found that I technically needed a permit from the neighborhood for any kind of structure, which I didn’t get. I never imagined a 4×6 shed from Costco would require a permit. However, it seems I could easily get one retroactively if needed. I’d rather not go through the paperwork and inspection, but I will if I have to.

Then their neighbor starts putting some pressure on them.

My neighbor saw me on the street today and said he’d love for me to do something about the shed because it’s a real eyesore. I told him we could put some ivy on it if that would help.

They aren’t too keen on complying with their neighbor’s request.

I’m tempted to just not accommodate him and basically tell him to pound sand. AITA?

Do they owe their neighbor this courtesy, or is he asking too much?

Redditors take to their keyboards.

This user thinks it’s on this homeowner for not doing their proper research.

By their own admission, this homeowner was a bit neglectful.

Perhaps worst of all is their bad attitude about the whole thing.

They have a duty here to be a good neighbor.

Just because something fits in your yard doesn’t mean it belongs there.

Courtesy matters, especially when living just a fence apart.

