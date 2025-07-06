Hot-Headed Mother Gets A Taste Of Her Own Medicine When Her Well-Read Child Decides To Pull A Spicy Prank

You’ve heard of potty humor?

Hot-sauced legs For context, I was abused as a kid, and spent most of my time in books to cope with that.

My mother was the worst of my abusers. My younger brother is typically the prankster, while I was the quiet book nerd. Because of the reading, I came across a prank in a book that I needed to try.

In the book, the boys took a couple of foil ketchup packets, folded them gently in half, and delicately placed them under the toilet seat. I didn’t have any ketchup packets, but you know what I did have? Hot sauce packets. I set the trap and laid in wait.

The Universe provides, and my mother was the next person to sit on that toilet. The following scream that issued forth was unearthly, blood-curdling. My entire family went running toward the bathroom, where my mother was standing, backs of her legs, pants, undies, everything, were coated in a generous helping of hot sauce.

In the next few moments, the capsaicin also activated and started burning the skin on the back of her legs. My brother’s name roared forth from her lips, and he was intent on taking the credit because he never could have come up with something so clever. I stood taller and said, “It was me. I pulled the prank.”

Everything stopped and was silent. I could see the rage in my mother’s eyes, the sauce dripping down her legs, my father’s eyes laughing, but valiantly trying not to crack a smile, my brother, a kicked puppy because he hadn’t had the idea.

Then my mother through clenched teeth: “And just where did you get that idea?” “A book.” Turned on my heel and walked away, head held high. I don’t remember much after that, but it was TOTALLY worth it.

