Husband Can’t Hear What His Wife Is Saying When She Talks To Him From A Different Room, But She Gets Mad At Him When He Asks Her To Repeat Herself

Have you ever tried to talk to someone while you’re in two different rooms? Would you be offended if they told you they couldn’t hear what you were saying, or would you understand and wait to talk until you were in the same room?

The husband in today’s story tried to tell his wife that he can’t hear what she’s saying when she talks to him from another room, but she didn’t take it well.

Was he rude, or is she being unreasonable?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for not telling my wife I’m interested in what she’s saying My wife often talks to me from the other room when I’m cooking or cleaning. I usually cannot hear her so I say “What?” and she’ll repeat herself, but not raise her voice or move into the room I’m doing housework in. I’ll then say “I still can’t hear you”.

His wife is unwilling to move closer to where he’s working.

She says that makes her feel as if I’m not interested in what she has to say. I told her that I’m always interested in what she has to say. I asked her if she could move into the room that I’m in when I’m doing chores and she wants to talk to me. She said no.

His wife wants him to say something very specific instead of “what.”

When I can’t hear her, she wants me to respond with something along the lines of “I’m sorry, but I can’t hear you. I am interested in what you have to say and would like to talk about this when I’m done with my task.” I’ve told her that I can’t commit to doing that. Saying “what” is a reflex like “thanks, you too.” I just don’t think I can do it. She’s livid with me and just abandoned me at the grocery store. AITAH for not committing to telling my wife that I’m interested in what she has to say when I can’t hear her?

That’s a little much. His wife could maybe change her behavior by not talking to him unless they’re in the same room.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

His wife needs to take responsibility.

This person has the same issue with their sister.

Here’s how this family handles this situation.

He could try ignoring her.

There’s a difference between not listening and not hearing.

