Husband Chose Uninterrupted Sleep Over Supporting His Exhausted Wife, So She Started Questioning Whether He Was Truly A Partner At All

In theory, new parents are supposed to support each other through the hardest parts of caring for a newborn.

In practice, one woman was beginning to feel like she was shouldering it all while her husband was selfishly prioritizing his own sleep.

AITAH? I want to sleep in the bedroom but husband wants me to sleep with baby (1.5mo) in the living room so he can rest We have a 1.5-month-old baby. I’m on maternity leave (working part-time), and my partner works full time and is the breadwinner.

From the start, they had worked out an agreement for the sleeping arrangements.

For the first few weeks, I slept in the living room so he could get full nights of rest and be more helpful during the day. Now that the baby only wakes up twice a night, I moved back to the bedroom.

But soon, her husband decided their current system wasn’t working for him.

I still do all the night care—feeding, changing, burping—but the baby makes noise and cries, which disturbs his sleep. He told me he can’t rest properly if we share the room, and it affects his ability to work.

But to her, this sounds incredibly selfish.

I get that his job requires focus, but I kind of thought he could manage with a little less sleep, at least occasionally. AITAH for feeling like he should be able to push through some sleep deprivation too?

Relationships are about compromise, but it seems like she’s the only one making sacrifices.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Her husband needs to realize that his sleep isn’t the only one that matters.

Doesn’t he also realize that looking after their newborn is an important job?

This guy is way out of line here.

Her job is life or death — his likely isn’t.

Sometimes the loudest message is the silence from someone who refuses to help.

True support means showing up when it’s hard, not when it’s convenient.

